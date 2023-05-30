A young woman took to social media to reveal the stunning renovation she did in her parent's bedroom

Olivia Jesaya posted a video showing the progress of the construction project and disclosed that her father died soon after all the work was completed

She opened up about her pain associated with mourning her father and family home, tugging at netizens' heartstrings

A young woman touched many people's hearts online after sharing an emotional post about doing something special for her parents.

Olivia Jesaya posted a detailed video revealing a renovation project she took to revamp and style her parent's old bedroom into quite a luxury suite.

In the video, Olivia shows what the space looked like before construction, during the labour and reconstruction as well as the beautiful end result which boasts a modern-looking bedroom, bathroom and walk-in closet.

In the Instagram post, Olivia disclosed that she renovated the room last year before sadly losing her father which left her with a heavy sense of grief that affected how she viewed the home she grew up in.

Olivia opens up about dealing with grief

"I recognise it is one of the many facets of grief. I grieve for my home, my father, and the happy times we had. Immediately after a death memories are painful. However, after a while, the same memories become precious because they are all that is left to remember the people, the events, and the home," Olivia wrote.

She said that although it may seem strange to grieve for bricks and mortar, for Olivia, a home is as much a part of the family as the people.

"Many were raised in this home, some from a very young age, some for school, work purposes and more as it was a FAMILY HOME. I remember Tate saying, “my doors are open to all”. They remained opened and closed shortly after his death. They say home it where the heart is - when his heart stopped beating, his home shut down. I actually miss my dad hey. ," Olivia added.

Social media users react with heartfelt messages

Losing a loved one is one of the most distressing and, unfortunately, common experiences people face, Mayo Clinic reports.

Judging by the post, it is easy to tell that the passing of her father was heartbreaking for Olivia.

Many netizens were amazed by her work in her parent's room, commending Olivia on a job well done while also sympathising with her grief.

ms.nyuswa asked:

"Which company did this beautiful transformation?"

beingwaffles responded:

"Sending you virtual hugs, baba ! I’m sincerely sorry you had to go through all that trauma while still grieving. You did exceptionally very well with the makeover; it’s STUNNING."

thrif_tvintageshop wrote:

"Who did that? Sorry booo."

runi_m_ replied:

"THIS IS ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL!! The caption is touching ❤️❤️Strong girl..you did that! And he is super proud!"

just_ndili responded:

"In real life, only your parents truly want what's best for you. Family members change for the worst; it's great how you changed the house with everything happening ❤️❤️."

_______ndeshy commented:

"This is so beautiful ❤️. You did an amazing job ."

__paulah__ replied:

"You did an amazing job, my love. This is truly beautiful . Your dad will forever watch after you. Sending you prayers, strength and love ."

