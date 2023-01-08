Zakes Bantwini is mourning the death of his father and went on social media to post a black screen

His wife Nandi Madida penned him a comforting message on Instagram and said he was a great son

A lot of celebrities and fans extended their condolences to the musician in the comments section

Zakes Bantwini mourns the death of his father. Image: @zakesbantwini

Source: Instagram

Zakes Bantwini's father has passed away and Nandi Madida confirmed the news on Saturday when she wrote her husband a touching message on Instagram.

The award-winning musician simply posted a black screen and captioned it with a flying dove. Nandi commented under his post and said that Zakes has "gained a powerful ancestor" to guide him.

"You were so good to your father while he was on this earth, please find comfort in knowing you made his stay here more enjoyable. You were a great son to him my love, and I’m sure he’s smiling wherever he is, you have gained a powerful ancestor who is with you every step of the way. May you live with no regrets but only fond memories of the beautiful times you had with him. I love you dearly."

Nandi also posted a picture of Zakes' father on her own Instagram page and penned a beautiful tribute. She thanked her late father-in-law for welcoming her into the family and showing her kindness, reported ZAlebs

"You had a wicked sense of humour that we will miss dearly, thank you for making me feel like family and welcoming me so warmly. You are with your creator now.

Thank you once again, I am eternally grateful. Love and thoughts are with my husband, family and all your loved ones during this very difficult time. I am so sorry my love."

Comments from celebrities and Zakes fans are below:

@nthatimoshesh said:

"My deepest sympathies to you and the family."

@iamdemor wrote:

"Sending my deepest condolences to you and the family brother. ️"

@ladydu_sa posted:

"Hey bro please be strong. May the good Lord carry you through this. May he give you all the strength you need. We love and appreciate you so much."

@tbotouch stated:

"Strength and Honour my brother."

@drlangamngoma shared:

"Thinking of you my brother. Will be praying over you. You are family, and we are here for you."

@supta_dj mentioned:

"Condolences Grootman. May his soul rest in peace."

@somizi added:

"Phephisa."

@matilday3004 said:

"Be comforted in the name of Jesus."

