Funerals are always the saddest events as one has to say goodbye to their loved one forever.

A lady shared a piece of herself one last time with her grandmother before the casket rested six feet underground.

Lady does grandmother's hair before funeral

A TikTokker and American hairstylist stunned many social media users when she uploaded a video of herself giving her late grandmother a makeover. She made sure that her granny looked her best before her family and friends gathered to say their final goodbyes.

The mortician usually handles this job, but because hair is her superpower, the lady wanted to honour her grandma the best way she knew how properly:

"One of the hardest things I've done in my life, but also one of the most fulfilling things I've done in my life, was being able to send my grandmother off looking beautiful.

"I offered to do my grandmother's hair because I didn't know how the funeral home was going to do it, and I was the one always making sure the hair was together in her last days here with us on earth.

"She didn't like her hair long at all. Every chance she got, she would have it cut really short, like Halle Berry short. All that beautiful curly hair was able to be shown at her service, and I'm so sad she wasn't able to see it for herself, but I know she was as with me during the time I was with her and even after

"She was my last grandparent. I was close to all my grandparents. It breaks my heart to know that none of them are here to experience my first child, but I know they are with me and watching over me.

"Doing something like this isn't for the weak, but I put on my gospel music and took those last hours I had with her, and I cherished them! It's crazy because her last couple of words were 'Open the door, open the door for Alegra' Man, I miss you, Gee! You don't have to worry about me anymore. I'm good because I know you, Papa, my granny, and my grandpa are watching over me. June 30 2024, will be a day I will never forget!"

Mzansi reacts to lady doing late grandma's hair

Social media users were stunned by the video and commented:

@Kesha said:

"This takes a different type of strength!"

@Tshimologo>1 pointed out:

"With the little glimpse of her face makes me so happy to see how peaceful she is."

@🤍Ash ❯❯❯❯❯🤍 shared:

"My grandmother was being put in the ground while I was bringing my daughter into the world at the exact same moment. I missed her funeral. It really is a different type of heartbreak."

@NYSleevedDiva said:

"What an honour. I don't know how you did it, but you did. She had such beautiful and full hair, too. Man, God bless."

@Thee-Ti🌞 wrote:

"When my grandma died, I was no longer afraid of death; I hope I get to see her again one day."

