The emergence of the new technology has brought forth many opportunities for making a living, especially for the younger generation. Some personalities, such as Keilah Kang, have taken advantage of these platforms to market themselves and make money. But who is she? How has she used social media platforms to gain fame?

Keilah is an American fashion model, fitness icon, and social media personality famous for uploading stunning pictures across her social media platforms. Photo: @keilahkang (modified by author)

How old is Keilah Kang? The American fashion model was born on June 15, 1996. Kang celebrated her 25th birthday in 2022. She is famous for uploading stunning pictures across her social media platforms. She has worked as a model for top brands such as Oh Polly, Plumeria Swimwear, Bali Body, and other leading clothing labels. Keilah gained worldwide fame at a very young age.

Keilah Kang's profiles

Full name Keilah Jean Kang Nickname Keilah Gender Female Profession Social media celebrity & model Date of birth June 15, 1996 Age 25 years of age (in 2022) Place of birth Charlotte, North Carolina, United States Of America Nationality American Religion Christianity Zodiac Sign Gemini Height 5ft 4inch Weight 57 kg Eye Colour Brown Hair Colour Dark Brown Body Measurements 35C-24-36 Body Type Fit & Slim Shoe Size 6.5 Father Peter Kang Mother Kathryn Strong Kang Brother Kadin Sisters Ashley & Tory Marital Status Married Husband Ben Killian School Marvin Ridge High School University UNC Wilmington Qualifications Bachelor of Science Degree in EXS Sexual Orientation Straight Instagram @keilahkang Website keilah-k.com Net worth $9.89 million (approx.)

Keilah Kang's age

The American beauty was born in North Carolina, United States of America. Her father is Peter Kang, and her mother is Kathryn Strong. In 2022, Keilah Kang reached the age of 25 years, having been born on the 15th of June 1996.

She is a slim and fit girl who exercises regularly to maintain her beautiful shape. She is enormously famous for her revealing outfits and body shape. Photo: @keilahkang (modified by author)

What nationality is Keilah Kang?

This social media star has three siblings; sisters named Ashley and Tory and a brother named Kadin. She is a citizen of America but belongs to Korean descent.

Keilah Kang's boyfriend

The social media celebrity is happily married to the love of her life Ben Killian and they were engaged in 2017. Their wedding ceremony was celebrated on May 8, 2018, and was held in North Carolina. Her husband, Ben is a medical doctor by profession.

Keilah Kang's education

She attended Marvin Ridge High School. She later enrolled at the University of North Caroline, Wilmington, to pursue a Bachelor of Science Degree in EXs. After her studies, she started modelling and stepping into the Instagram world.

Keilah Kang's height

Keilah is around 5ft 4inches and her weight is about 57 kg. Her body measurements are 35C-24-36. She is a slim and fit girl who exercises regularly to maintain her beautiful shape.

Millions have been inspired by Keilah Kang's diet to remain fit. According to her posts, she has stated that she is 100% natural and has not undergone any plastic surgery to alter her body appearance as of June 2022.

Career

She has worked as a model for top brands such as Oh Polly, Plumeria Swimwear, Bali Body, and other leading clothing labels. Photo: @keilahkang (modified by author)

She has been fascinated with modelling from a tender age. Immediately after she was done with her university studies, she delved into modelling. She created her Instagram account and gained 2.7+ million followers. The profile was disabled around May 2022. Keilah initiated a new Instagram account where she quickly gained almost 10k followers in less than a month.

She landed several modelling opportunities for top clothing brands following her massive following. Some of the notable brands she has worked for include Skate, Bali Body, Freddy USA, Boutine Los Angeles, etc. Photos of these brands are available on Keilah K's website. She has graced the covers of fashion magazines and websites and she promotes these brands on her social media handles which increases her net worth.

Keilah Kang's Instagram and other socials

Keilah's Instagram handle @keilah.k, which she started on November 1, 2012, was disabled in May 2022. She started a new account with the handle, @keilahkang. She posts her workout routine to teach and inspire her followers.

Fast facts about Keilah

She is an avid animal lover and owns a dog named Crixus.

Kang loves beachy places and often goes there for photoshoots and vacations.

She loves outdoor activities such as horse riding, sky diving, scuba, etc.

Keilah began using Twitter in April 2020.

In 2017, she visited Disney World with her boyfriend.

with her boyfriend. Allegedly, she has not done any surgery on her body to enhance her beauty.

Besides modelling, she has a website where users can access her exclusive content like images and videos by taking subscriptions. Photo: @keilahkang (modified by author)

Keilah Kang's net worth

The American social media personality has a net worth estimated at $9.89 million. Her primary source of income is from modelling for leading clothing brands and monetized social media accounts. She has a website where users can access her exclusive content like images and videos by subscribing or purchasing her merchandise.

Above is everything you would love to know about Keilah Kang. She is celebrated as one of the most beautiful and influential social media personalities globally. She has made a mark in the modelling industry and continues to do so.

