Who is Symfuhny? Age, girlfriend, height, mouse, settings, profiles, net worth

To a generation raised by the Internet, gaming is pretty popular. It has become an entertaining and money-bagging opportunity for stars like Symfuhny. But is Symfuhny a pro? Find out in this read as we get to know more about him.

Who is Symfuhny?

Symfuhny is a prolific gamer, YouTuber, and Twitch streamer. He has drawn the attention of most gaming fans for his insane gaming skills, magnetic personality, and the quality products he uses during his games and live streams. Thanks to this, his Twitch and YouTube accounts boast over six million followers combined as of 30 May 2022.

Profile summary

Full name Mason Lanier Date of birth 21 December 1999 Place of birth United States Zodiac sign Sagittarius Symfuhny's age 22 years (as of May 2022) Profession Pro gamer, YouTuber Nationality American Symfuhny’s height 5’ 8” Eye color Blue Hair color Blonde Physique Slim Sexual orientation Straight Girlfriend BrookeAB Current residence Los Angles, California Online presence YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, Twitch

Who is Symfuhny?

He is one of the famous Twitch stars in 2022, best known for his entertaining and skilful gaming skills. He was introduced to video games when his grandparents bought him an Xbox 360 with Halo. Shortly after, he moved on to Call of Duty.

What is Symfuhny known for?

The American streamer is best known for his insane skills in Fortnite, Call of Duty: Warzone, and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. He started his first Twitch live stream in July 2018 and instantly rose to fame due to his crazy and mind-boggling gaming skills and abilities, coupled with his entertaining personality.

How old is Symfuhny?

He was born on 21 December 1999 and is 22 years old as of May 2022. His real name is Mason Lanier. Symfuhny's height is 5 ft 8 inches (1.72 m) and he weighs around 128 lbs (58 kg).

Symfuhny’s streaming career

The gamer started streaming with the battle royale game H1Z1. It was a popular game in the gaming community before being out-shined by Twitch’s Fortnite Battle Royale. Owing to the popularity, Lanier found himself switching to Fortnite.

He decided to open a YouTube channel on 23 April 2014 to document his gaming skills. He quickly became a favourite due to his exceptional gaming skills and entertaining personality.

Symfuhny’s Twitch channel exploded after his exceptional editing skills were featured in Fortnite highlight videos. It made most game fans curious to know more about the editor, further directing more traffic to his YouTube channel.

His YouTube channel grew, and as per Twitch metrics, his channel was named the 4th fastest growing Twitch channel as of 2018. Thanks to his skills, Lanier was, in, March of 2019, signed to NRG Esports to compete in several professional Fortnite events such as Fall and Summer Skirmishes.

With time, he grew his career in Esports and played in many events. These include Twitch Rivals, Warzone Wednesdays, MFAM Gauntlet, Vikkstar’s Warzone Showdown, TeeP’s Trials, and HusKerrs Howls.

Did Symfuhny leave NRG?

In September 2020, the prolific streamer announced his departure from NRG Esports to become a free agent. He acknowledged the need to test out the waters as a free-agent streamer, content creator and Call of Duty: Warzone player.

What mouse does SymFuhny use?

Symfuhny’s mouse has become a topic of interest amongst gamers as most fans believe it holds the key to his gaming success. Others often ask about Symfuhny’s settings to apply the same settings and perhaps register victories like this star.

Currently, Lanier uses the Cooler Master MM710, FinalMouse Ultralight 2, Logitech G Pro Wireless and Razer Viper Mini Ultralight mouse. His COD Warzone General Settings are as follows: Field of View: 120.00. ADS Field of View: Affected. Brightness: 54.44. Horizontal HUD Bounds: 0.00.

Is FaZe a Symfuhny?

Most fans often ask if Lanier is part of FaZe, as this group has some of the best gamers in the gaming community. But he is not. However he has played games like the Fall Skirmish Series' with Faze Clan player Nate Hill.

How much money does Symfuhny make?

There are currently no official reports about Symfuhny’s net worth. However, Social Blade shows that Lanier’s earnings from YouTube range from $19 to $309. That, plus the stacks of cash he earns from other ventures and gaming competitions, makes fans speculate he has a decent income.

Who is Symfuhny’s girlfriend?

His girlfriend is a fellow Twitch streamer named BrookeAB. She celebrated her 21st birthday in 2019 according to a post shared on her Instagram on 15 March 2019.

How did Brooke and Symfuhny meet?

They met on Twitch and then struck a friendship. They then met in person in 2019, and Brooke shared a photo of the two on her Instagram.

Where does Symfuhny live?

According to sources, Lanier currently resides in Los Angles, California.

Online presence

Lanier is very active on social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter. His Instagram account has garnered 2.4 million followers as of May 2022. Symfuhny’s Twitter, on the other hand, has 972.1K followers as of May 2022.

Mason Lanier, better known as Symfuhny, is one of the rising Twitch stars in the gaming community. He has, over the years, pursued a career in gaming and has stopped at nothing in becoming among the best gamers and Twitch streamers.

