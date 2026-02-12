On Wednesday, 11 February 2026, Anele Mdoda celebrated her mother-in-law and her husband’s twin nieces as they turned a year older

Anele Mdoda shared unseen or nostalgic photos, including a picture of her husband's son from a previous relationship

Social media users were impressed by the family dynamics, the resemblance between her son and stepson

Renowned broadcaster Anele Mdoda melted hearts online after celebrating her husband’s mother on her birthday. Mdoda also celebrated her sister-in-law’s twin daughters’ birthday and shared some unknown trivia about her relationship with her husband, as well as rare pictures of his son from another relationship.

Anele Mdoda is all about keeping her personal life private, just as she did with her traditional ceremony and later her white wedding. Once in a while, she lifts the veil of secrecy by sharing content on her social media platforms or during interviews on her own radio show or as a guest elsewhere.

On Wednesday, 11 February 2026, Anele Mdoda gave her followers a glimpse into her husband’s side of the family while celebrating her mother-in-law’s birthday and her twin niece’s birthday. Anele also threw in some previously unknown trivia about her relationship with her husband and a rare picture of her stepson.

Anele Mdoda shares rare photos of husband's son and mom

Anele Mdoda celebrated her mother-in-law’s birthday by sharing several photos of the two of them. She shared that her mother-in-law has known her for a long time and has had a photo of her since her 19th birthday. Part of the caption reads:

“Happy 70th birthday to my mother-in-law. My photo has been up on her fridge since I was 19, and it’s never left.”

See the post below:

In a subsequent post, Anele Mdoda celebrated her husband’s twin nieces, who turned sixteen. She shared a picture of her husband’s son from a previous relationship. Part of the caption reads:

“Alakhe’s 2nd birthday, we took a picture, not knowing it would age well. My then-ex's sister brought her kids (the twins) and her nephew (now my son 🥰) to the party. My then ex is now my husband, sis Nangamso is now my sister-in-law, and today her twins celebrate their sweet 16 🎂 🕯️ We recreated the picture 🥰🥰🥰”

See the post below:

Fans react after Anele Mdoda shares relationship trivia

In the comments, social media users were stunned by the revelation that Anele Mdoda and Bonelela Buzza James Mgudlwa had previously dated when they were younger. Others remarked that Alakhe and his stepbrother looked so similar.

Here are some of the comments:

buhlemlambo remarked:

“So, you married the love of your life, you've been running away from 😍🤭”

karabosibs shared:

“This is the beauty of never burning your bridges, treating people with love and respect and not personalising things 😍❤️”

_queen_fifs remarked:

“Alakhe and his brother look so much alike 🥺♥️”

