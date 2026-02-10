An American woman shared how a South African police officer flirted with her despite seeing her wedding ring

The TikTok captured a mix of humour, surprise, and relatable experiences with persistent flirtation in Mzansi

Netizens on social media laughed and commented on how some men in Mzansi ignore obvious signals

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A woman’s story of a cop flirting with her, despite flaunting she’s married, left Mzansi in stitches and debating whether wearing a ring draws any lines.

The picture on the left showed Reina sitting, drinking from a cup. Image: @xoxoreinajo

Source: TikTok

A video went viral when an American woman married to a South African shared her run-in with a local police officer. A TikTok user @xoxoreinajo posted the clip on 9 February 2026 from Johannesburg. She explained that she was travelling with her husband when she needed to use a bathroom. While searching for a loo at a petrol station, a police officer stopped her and asked where she was going. Being a law-abiding person, she got into his car. That’s when the officer started flirting, insisting he wanted her even though she had clearly displayed her wedding ring.

She told the story with humour, explaining how the man hit on her even after seeing her wedding ring. Netizens reacted with laughter and related it to common experiences with Mzansi men. The video captured a mix of surprise, rules, and playful frustration that many viewers found entertaining.

Unexpected flirtation at a petrol station

The video resonated with many South Africans who commented on how some men still pursue women despite obvious signals. Viewers laughed and shared similar personal stories of lighthearted but persistent flirtation. Netizens joked about Mzansi men ignoring rings and found her reaction relatable. Some also praised her calm handling of the awkward moment.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Many viewers highlighted the humour and timing of the story. The combination of a strict law, a confused tourist, and flirtation made the video memorable. The TikTok encouraged conversation about dating culture and funny encounters. User xoxoreinajo even teased a follow-up, joking about her new pickup line.

The screenshot on the left captured the woman's shock as she shared her story about a cop hitting on her. Image: @xoxoreinajo

Source: TikTok

Here’s what Mzansi said

Nolz-Hlatshwayo 🇿🇦 said:

“He was so disrespectful because he could see you were wearing a ring.”

Sipho Lerenzo 🇿🇦 said:

“Those ones are well-known players!”

Derrik said:

“What is the ethnicity of the officer? 🤣”

Ntombi said:

“You definitely can say no. Next time, please don’t even agree to get a lift. Trust no one, sis. I’m just glad you are safe.”

Philisiwe said:

“Aibo, please don’t entertain anyone. Be safe.”

Nauu said:

“Even I need you. 🤣🤣”

The ambassador of Yah said:

“Did you give him the number?”

Meluxolo Ngcobo said:

“‘Where can I get you?’”

Bhizosbhizo said:

“At least now you have an idea how far some of our policemen can go. 🤪”

Check out the TikTok video below:

3 Other Briefly News stories about Americans

An American woman sparked a massive online debate after admitting she was unaware of the variety of skin tones found across Africa.

An American woman showed people that South African culture was alive and well in her country, sparking reactions.

A young lady from America who moved to South Africa shared some of the realisations she had in the country.

Source: Briefly News