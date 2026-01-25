An American woman showed people that South African culture was alive and well in her country

The lady posted a video after spotting something proudly South African all the way in the USA

Online users were stunned by the video that the woman shared, all about her discovery that would be perfect for Mzansi visitors

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A woman posted a TikTok video showing South Africans that there was something for them in her country. The lady was hyped after seeing South African rugby regalia in Los Angeles.

An American shared a South African spot in L.A. Image: @livingthedreamwithtia

Source: TikTok

The woman's video attracted attention as she showed that the country is International. The lady's discovery of something South African in the US sparked discussion about Mzansi's rising global popularity.

In a TikTok video, @livingthedreamwithtia showed people that he was excited after spotting a place that was undeniably South African. The woman revealed that she found a Springboks Bar and Grill in LA. There was also a billboard that had the Springboks logo, and it was painted on a mural too. Watch the video of the South African establishment in the USA below:

South Africa amazed by American's Mzansi find in L.A

Many people were chuffed to see the South African bar in Los Angeles. Online users were curious to know about the owners. According to ESPN, the Springboks Pub and Grill was opened by four South African friends who met while playing rugby and cricket in L.A. They said their brand was inspired by Mzansi's braai culture, where a casual braai turns into a gathering of more than 10 guests. Read people's comments about the South African spot in the USA below:

Four South Africans met while playing rugby in Los Angeles in a TikTok video. Image: Brendon Spring / Pexels

Source: UGC

bean guessed correctly:

"Probably owned by a South African."

G_Way was floored by Mzansi's international fame:

"Why are Americans so obsessed with South Africa?"

The Nostalgic Unit was curious:

"lol What a good find🤣🤣🤣was it South Africans?"

Rocket knew about the South African bar:

"Springbok Bar in LA. A lot of South Africans hang out there. Saw a documentary about it the other day on TV.."

userr90475342908624960 was amused;

"South Africa LA Phapha hle😂😂😂😂😂"

skeem saam added to the jokes:

"Please don't show Trump 😂😂😂😂this 🙏."

mosdee also joked about how the US president would react:

"Trump won't like this, he'll definitely send ICE."

Maleek 🎱 was amused by Mzansi's international presence:

"We are everywhere 🤣"

Thobani Dzanibe remarked:

"Siwudla ngoDlii loyomhlaba syeza revenge 😂"

Mpho irvin Khumalo wondered:

"Is that place called Amabokoboko pub and grill 😂"

Other Briefly News stories about USA and Mzansi

Source: Briefly News