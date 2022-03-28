South Africa's number one reality TV show Big Brother Mzansi always brings unsuspecting twists and turns to the viewers

Viewers of the show were surprised when three of their favourites housemates, Sis Tamara, Terry and Thatho, were booted out of the show

The remaining five housemates are now in the run for the prize money, but viewers are not convinced Libo and Tulz deserve to be in the top five

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Big Brother Mzansi is close to the end. The viewers were taken aback by last night's evictions which saw Terry, Thatho and fan favourite Sis Tamara being evicted from the house.

‘Big Brother Mzansi’ urge fans not to vote for Tulz and Libo. Image: @bigbromzansi

Source: Instagram

The last five housemates, Gash1, Libo, Tulz, Themba and Mpho, are now in the final run for the grand prize, which is a whopping R2 million. Fans have, however, expressed concern over two housemates, Libo and Tulz. Many feel that the two does not deserve to be in the top five and will not even win the money.

Taking to social media, Big Brother Mzansi viewers even urged Tulz and Libo's fans not to waste their votes voting for them, but they should instead vote for Gash1, who, according to them, is guaranteed to win.

@cleo_kek wrote:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

"Libo and Tulz fans should stop wasting their time and vote for people who may actually win like Gash for example."

@MashileLindiwe added:

"Mpho is on top 5 by merit she was not carried there like Libo and Tulz also respect for Gash 1 but ke girls lets get to work and vote for MphoWabadimo."

@AneleZwane1 noted:

"Libo and Tulz took Thato and Sis Tamara’s spots in the finals just like that, I hate this Veto nonsense."

@Bonokwakhe18 commented:

"Libo and Tulz are in the finals by luck, they only accompany Themba Gash1 and PhoWaBadimo we all know that."

Big Brother Mzansi housemate Mpho comes out on top, SA shows love to star for being the last woman standing

Briefly News previously reported that Mpho is the last woman standing on Big Brother Mzansi. The stunner survived eviction on Sunday night, 27 March.

She's the only female in the Top 5 competing for the R2 million. Mpho, Gash 1, Themba, Libo and Tulz are now competing for the prize money after all the other contestants exited the show on Sunday.

Mpho's fans took to Twitter to celebrate after she came up on top on Big Brother Mzansi. They shared that they'll make sure that she takes home the money.

Source: Briefly News