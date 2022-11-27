Lesedi Molapisi was sentenced to death for smuggling into Bangladesh on a flight coming from SA

Molapisi was arrested this year in January at the airport in Bangladesh after customs found drugs in her bag

The Botswana woman was scheduled to be executed on Friday and remained in custody during the trial

Lesedi Molapisi got the death penalty for smuggling drugs into Bangladesh. Image: @Serame22/Twitter and Stock Photo/Getty

JOHANNESBURG - Lesedi Molapisi was set to be executed on 25 November for smuggling drugs in Bangladesh.

In January, the 30-year-old woman from Botswana arrived at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on a flight from South Africa to Bangladesh via Doha.

She was arrested upon arrival after customs scanned her luggage and found 3kg of drugs inside. Molapisi remained in custody throughout the trial and was sentenced to death, reported Kaya 959.

Bangladesh has strict policies about drug-related crimes, and to combat the scourge, the government passed a law in 2018 to punish drug offences with the death penalty.

Her father, Goitsemodimo Molapisi, spoke to Newzroom Afrika and said the family has been struggling with her arrest because they haven't been in contact with their daughter since she left home in January.

"She left us on the 16th of January 2022, and on the 23rd, we saw some news circulating that she was arrested in Bangladesh in possession of illegal drugs."

Lesedi's father said the Bangladesh authorities didn't allow their daughter to make a call home, and they have solely been getting updates from media reports. He further added:

"I heard from good Samaritans from Bangladesh who told me that there are lawyers. Only to find that those lawyers were working with the police, and then I was reluctant to continue engaging with the. At the end, I noticed that they wanted money from me..."

South African's comments on the story below:

@ForeverTahj said:

"I find it funny how South Africans are more outraged about Lesedi Molapisi's execution than her own country. All of you are so used to the lawlessness that you're defending a drug mule who messed up and found out in a country with stringent laws."

@Positiv15591120 wrote:

"I will never feel sorry for Lesedi Molapisi. Drugs are destroying our lives. South Africa is like a joke because to people like her."

@Somi_Nduna mentioned:

"Those judging and rejoicing over Lesedi Molapisi are acting as if they’ve never been caught up in nonsense before."

@KabzelaSephai added:

"The question is, how did Lesedi Molapisi get out of South Africa with 3kg of drugs? The SA police is sleeping on the job."

@MivonoYaRivoni stated:

"Nyaope is a drug cocktail and has ravaged lives, we can't feel sorry for Lesedi Molapisi."

@Maccoah tweeted:

"This Lesedi Molapisi issue has nothing to do with race or origin. She was smuggling drugs - That’s it, I disagree with the death penalty, but that’s their law."

@mbathanlm shared:

"Lesedi Molapisi committed a crime and paid according to the country’s laws. End of story."

@MRasencha1 wrote:

"Yes because she made her choice."

