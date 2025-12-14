A TikTok user posted a series of pictures of her husband, who had previously served time behind bars

The woman shared how people warned her against progressing with a relationship with the man, but the couple's faith proved people wrong

The online crowd took to the comment section with admiration and showed their love for the married duo

A woman showed a positive outcome after marrying a formerly incarcerated man. Images: @ebie_naz

A local woman displayed her loyalty and love by showing how her formerly incarcerated husband changed for good. She noted that her trust in God led to the couple's happiness.

On 11 December, 2025, TikTok user @ebie_naz uploaded a series of pictures of herself and her husband during and after his time behind bars. She explained how people told her that men in prison were bad news, alleging that they would make empty promises and use the people in their lives.

The woman had news for those people, telling them that 'Jesus saves.'

She also added in her caption:

"Our life was not easy, and it was not easy trusting someone who was in jail. When the whole world is against you, but you listen to the voice of God and believe that God will come through, it requires an enormous amount of faith."

South Africans adore the relationship

Local members of the online community flocked to the comment section to applaud the woman for believing in love, supporting her husband, and keeping her faith strong.

The online crowd admired the couple's relationship and honesty. Image: Tatiana Meteleva

@hh.the.duke.of.islay said to the couple:

"Well done! Not many people can say they rose up like this. A true testament."

@kashsam2 shared in the comments:

"When God puts two people together, there will be ups and downs, and regrettable moments, but your faith shows colours in believing. I don't know you, but your heart is super pure."

@mrsolivier14 told the online community:

"They do change, and they do come home to the woman they love. Trust me, they love hard and appreciate the woman who stands by them during hard times. The most beautiful love story ever."

@limmiiepatrissha called the wife blessed and added:

"Not every man in prison is playing games or using women. I went through the same, and I am happy and not disappointed because he kept his promise, amen. We get real men from prison. Stay blessed, sis."

@pastormarkpeters was struck with awe and remarked:

"Wow, this is amazing. We need more testimonies like this. We keep praying."

@obsessedwithnram stated in the comment section:

"This is beautiful. Sending love and blessings."

Take a look at the TikTok post on @ebie_naz's account below:

