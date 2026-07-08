March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has confirmed that there will be more marches scheduled across South Africa

The latest marches follow the 30 June national shutdown, which was the unofficial deadline for undocumented migrants to leave the country

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on Ngobese-Zuma's post, sharing mixed reactions to the promise of more marches in the country

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Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma confirmed that there will be more marches across the country. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

KWAZULU-NATAL - Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has confirmed that 25 anti-illegal immigration marches are scheduled to take place across South Africa on Thursday, 9 July 2026, with some demonstrations on Wednesday and Friday as well.

Ngobese-Zuma, the March and March leader, announced the decision on X (formerly Twitter) on 8 July 2026, just over one week after the 30 June national shutdown.

The March and March leader previously vowed that marches would be held across the country every Thursday, as many undocumented foreigners remain in the country.

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Marches follow the 30 June national shutdown

The latest wave of demonstrations comes in the direct aftermath of the nationwide shutdown on 30 June 2026, which drew significant public attention amid fears of looting and civil unrest. Following that day, Ngobese-Zuma vowed to keep pressure on the government over undocumented foreign nationals, border enforcement, and the prioritisation of South Africans for jobs, housing, and services.

Ngobese, a former radio presenter, established March and March in Durban in 2024 as a civic movement initially focused on service delivery before pivoting to illegal immigration. The movement has grown considerably in 2026, with its "Abahambe" slogan becoming widely recognised among supporters. It has frequently aligned with groups such as Operation Dudula.

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma and March and March have held several marches across the country. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

South Africans react to Ngobes-Zuma’s post

Responses on X ranged from enthusiastic support to scepticism about the effectiveness of marching as a tactic.

@Mbhape1 wrote:

"This is our life going forward until we reclaim what is ours fully. In Limpopo, Tzaneen, Burgersfort, Mankweng and Venda, it’s daily bread. Phalaborwa is joining this Friday. Abahambe."

@Dzungie007 said:

"Great News. They were getting comfortable and returning to their old ways. Great stuff, Jacinta."

@nahshoz stated:

"I went into my CBD yesterday to check, and I still saw a whole lot of shops owned by these illegal folks still open. They are obviously feeling more emboldened by the government's actions."

@Ashlay004 took a different view:

"Stop marching. Instead, buy out all foreigners’ shops and give locals to run them. Do something good for the people of SA. Stop marching."

@Waltz42747233 exclaimed:

“Keep up the good work maNgobese.”

@kevin_mititi stated:

“Let black South Africans go to work. You are wasting their time. I guess you don't want to see them get out of the shacks while you are living in the lap of luxury.”

Other stories about March and March

Briefly News has covered several stories about March and March, and the movement's actions across the country.

March and March called for an amendment to the law to facilitate the mass deportation of illegal immigrants.

March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma confronted a journalist over claims that the movement was xenophobic.

March and March movement member, Sandile Dube, said the organisation called for a national shutdown on 30 June 2026.

Source: Briefly News