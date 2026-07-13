A South African young man known online as NamSelana posted a viral Instagram video questioning why black communities never studied Afrikaner economic strategies

He argued Afrikaners used the state to uplift their own people after 1948, while claiming South Africa’s post-apartheid state instead became a vehicle for corruption

The video drew mixed reactions, with some praising his honesty and others pushing back on his views about accountability and effort

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Screenshots taken from the clip. Images: nam_selana7

Source: Instagram

A South African young man raised concerns about failed economic lessons in a viral video. He posted the clip on Instagram on 6 July 2026, prompting many reactions online. In it, he questioned why black communities never studied Afrikaner economic strategies.

The young gent, known online as NamSelana, said black South Africans keep asking the same questions. He argued Afrikaners faced those exact questions back in the 1930s and 1940s.

Missed blueprint for building black wealth

NamSelana said Afrikaners used the state to uplift their people after gaining power in 1948. He claimed the modern South African state became a vehicle for corruption instead. He said political elites now treat government as a feeding scheme for themselves. He pointed to collapsing infrastructure and failing state enterprises as proof of that shift.

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NamSelana also referenced South Africa’s ongoing literacy crisis to support his argument. Official data from the 2021 Reading Literacy Study backs part of his claim. The study found that 81% of Grade 4 learners could not read for meaning. This held true across all eleven of South Africa’s official languages, the study showed.

NamSelana said wealthier black families now pull their children out of public schools. He believes this happens because parents no longer trust the state education system. He praised Afrikaner institutions like universities for continuing to serve their community for many generations. NamSelana said South Africans should study that model instead of dwelling on old grievances.

The video quickly gained traction, with many social media users praising his honesty and courage. Some commenters agreed that South Africans should focus more on building strong local institutions. Other users pushed back, saying many South Africans expect handouts instead of doing hard work. A few praised his maturity and said leaders could learn from his perspective.

One user said Afrikaner families still raise their children with discipline that produces success. Another commenter said NamSelana’s honesty gave them fresh hope for South Africa’s younger generation. The clip has continued circulating widely, with viewers sharing it across different social platforms. Many called for more young South Africans to speak candidly about the country’s ongoing challenges.

Watch the video below:

Source: Briefly News