“I Understand Her”: Man’s Proposal Rejected in Public, Mzansi Sides With Lady Who Walked Away
- A public proposal went sideways after a man got rejected by her girlfriend in a busy mall, with onlookers in shock
- The gent got on his knee with the woman looking uncomfortable, before she stormed off into the exit
- Netizens sided with the lady with many saying that proposing in such a busy establishment was very unnecessary
Onlookers in a busy mall were left feeling sorry for a man after his proposal to his girlfriend was rejected. However, South Africans felt the opposite and respected the lady's decision, seeing that such a public act would apply too much pressure on her to accept.
A daring act
TikToker @MusawenkosiHoza posted the video showing a young-looking man getting down on one knee in a busy part of the mall. The lady being proposed to doesn't look pleased and decides to walk away from the scene, with the man apologizing to the public for his failed attempt.
You win some, you lose some
Relationships can be filled with many happy moments and some unpleasant and disappointing ones. The same applies to romantic gestures. Sometimes, a bouquet goes well as a gift for a loved one, and sometimes, a proposal gets rejected.
Mzansi was quick to side with the lady, with many agreeing that proposing in such a public place would always be a bad idea.
Read the comments below:
@TshepisoMahika said:
"I think public proposals are a form of manipulation. Making it harder for the person to reject you."
@MinnieKayII commented:
"I understand her, because why o phapha?😭😭😭"
@U.Z.A🌱 mentioned:
"That little run after walking away was necessary😂"
@Sylvester posted:
"Me personally no one is leaving the mall until everyone has deleted the video 😒🤣🤣"
@MarryMe stated:
"She could have just said yes to avoid drama and talk about at home 😭😂🤣"
@KgothatsoNtshingila said:
"Public proposals should be considered a form of manipulation 😭😭😭 Because manje the person must say yes because they don't want to embarrass you. I'm glad she stood on business."
@Akatukunda🥵🇺🇬 mentioned:
"I will just accept it to save him from the embarrassment and give it back when we are alone."
