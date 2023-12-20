Karlee Hale's bio: Influencer's life and relationship with Tom Sandoval

Karlee Hale's story has become well-sought following several rumours that she is currently having a romantic affair with famous Vanderpump Rules actor Tom Sandoval. The interest in who this personality is stems from the backlash that her rumoured boyfriend has been having after he allegedly cheated on his girlfriend of nine years, Ariana, with a co-star.

Before her alleged affair with a celebrity actor, Tom Sandoval's new girlfriend was relatively unknown. Still, findings have shown that she might be unpopular to the public, but she is a celebrity in her own right on major social media platforms. Due to the incessant buzzing over her romantic life, Karlee Hale now has her social media accounts in private mode to stop people from snooping around her pages.

Profile summary

Full name Karlee Hale Gender Female Date of birth 1995 Age 28 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth Austin, Texas, United States of America Current residence Austin, Texas, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 167 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Pale Blue Profession Model, social media celebrity

Who is Karlee Hale?

Karlee Hale is a Texas-based influencer who has made a name for herself on social media. She is reportedly 28 years old in 2023, born in 1995. But then, the exact month and date of her birth have yet to be confirmed.

The social media influencer became more famous after being linked as the partner of embattled actor Tom Sandoval. They have been dating since the first half of 2023, especially after a video of them hanging out went viral on social media.

Where does Karlee Hale live?

She lives in Austin, Texas. Interestingly, that is where she was allegedly born and raised, though she has kept information about her parents and siblings away from the media.

Career

Karlee worked with popular TikTok and YouTube channels as a social media sensation. Specialising in the holistic and lifestyle space, she has contributed to discussions on health and wellness.

While her exact content remains private due to her recent social media activity, she has engaged in modelling shoots, showcasing a diverse range in her career.

Who is Karlee Hale dating?

The rumours of Karlee Hale's and Tom Sandoval's dating have been a subject of speculation and controversy. While multiple sightings and videos suggested a connection, Tom's representative clarified to TMZ that they were just friends.

There have been several videos about Karlee Hale on YouTube, with most of them looking into her newly found romance in Sandoval.

Why was Tom Sandoval in Austin?

Some suggested that the actor was there to focus on his music. But the rumour that persists is because of his relationship with Karlee. The alleged lovebirds had various encounters and even a karaoke performance where Tom serenaded the influencer.

Karlee Hale addressed the rumours on her private Instagram, denying any romantic involvement with Tom. She expressed frustration at the intrusion into her personal life, emphasising that being associated with a famous person comes with challenges, including false dating rumours. In the post she shared, she said the following:

Anxiety tip: if you hangout [sic] with a famous person be prepared that someone will likely take your picture, sell it to the tabloids, [put] your face on blast, tell everyone you're dating, and give you the worst anxiety you've ever experienced.

Are Raquel and Tom still together?

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss of Vanderpump Rules allegedly ended their nine-month relationship in May 2023. Reports conflict on who initiated the breakup, with sources citing Raquel's decision and others claiming Tom's focus on his music career.

A few others assert that the former lovers never officially defined their relationship and, as such, cannot be said to have broken up in that sense. Despite a representative denying the breakup, Tom mentioned a break on a podcast.

Tom's ex-girlfriend of nine years, Ariana, sceptical of the split, revealed Raquel continued to send letters and sneakily questioned whether either truly understood the concept of being "in love."

What is Karlee Hale's net worth?

Hale's net worth is still being determined. But what is Tom Sandoval worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, he has a net worth of $4 million. He made this much from his career as an actor and musician. He was a cast member of Bravo's reality series Vanderpump Rules. Tom also appeared in films like Playing with Fire and Puppet Master: Axis of Evil.

Karlee Hale's bio inquiry has skyrocketed since her alleged relationship with Tom Sandoval became public. From all indications, it has not been all glamour and no gloom. The social media influencer has had to put her pages on private mode to reduce public scrutiny.

