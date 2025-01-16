Mandana Bolourchi's net worth: How rich is Patrick Beverley's girlfriend?

Mandana Bolourchi is an influencer, philanthropist, and entrepreneur. She is best known for her collaborations with high-end fashion brands and appearances in fashion campaigns and magazines. With such a successful career, many are eager to uncover Mandana Bolourchi's net worth. Find out how rich Patrick Beverley's girlfriend is.

Mandana Bolourchi in Beverly Hills, California, United States. Photo: @the.mandana on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Mandana Bolourchi has made significant strides in her career, amassing an impressive net worth. She has ventured into real estate and has a substantial presence on social media. What adds to her popularity is that she has been dating NBA player Patrick Beverley since 2021.

Mandana Bolourchi's profile summary

Full name Mandana Bolourchi Gender Female Date of birth 30 March 1994 Age 30 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Tehran, Iran Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Height 5'8" (172 cm) Weight 121 Ibs (55 kg) Mother Mitra Bolourchi Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Patrick Beverley Education Beheshti University Profession Influencer, entrepreneur, interior designer Net worth $5 million and $6 million Social media Instagram

How old is Mandana Bolourchi and where is she from?

The social media influencer is 30 years old as of 2024. She was born on 30 March 1994 in Tehran but grew up in three different cities: Tehran, Dubai, and Los Angeles.

On 3 May 2021, during an interview with VoyageLA, Mandana talked about her unique background and how her love for art and creativity started at a young age:

Since childhood, I have had a keen eye for details. My fondness for the arts began when I sketched various buildings, landscapes, and outfits for my dolls. I later became a concert pianist at the age of 11.

Fast five facts about Mandana Bolourchi. Photo: @the.mandana on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

What is Mandana Bolourchi's net worth?

According to The Sun, Kemi Filani News and Surprise Sports, the Iranian-born fashion icon has an alleged net worth of between $5 million and $6 million. She has amassed this wealth as a social media influencer, entrepreneur, and real estate investor.

What is Mandana Bolourchi's salary? The influencer has not publicly revealed her salary. However, according to Influencer Marketing Hub, influencers with over 1 million followers can earn over $10,000 per post. Below is a glimpse of some of her revenue-generating channels.

Mandana Bolourchi's endorsements

Patrick Beverley's girlfriend is active and famous on various social media platforms, particularly on Instagram. Her engaging content and stylish posts have attracted over 1.1 million followers as of this writing. Mandana also uses the account to promote brands such as Dolce & Gabbana and Harper's Bazaar, earning significant income.

Patrick Beverley and Mandana Bolourchi at the boxing match between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia at T-Mobile Arena on 22 April 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Mindy Small

Source: Getty Images

Mandana Bolourchi's business ventures

Mandana is involved in multiple business ventures. In 2023, she collaborated with her longtime friend and business partner, Alma Aryaie, to create a haircare line, Mandana Beverly Hills. The brand mainly sells hairbrushes, creams, and perfumes.

Mandana is also the founder and owner of Maharico, a company that specialises in innovative hair products. She reportedly has real estate holdings in the Middle East and the United States.

Fashion and interior design

Mandana Bolourchi is known for her work in fashion and interior design. She collaborated with numerous top fashion brands and has appeared in fashion campaigns and magazines like Harper's Bazaar, The New York Guardian, and Versace.

On 14 November 2022, during an interview with L’Officiel, Bolourchi shared that she loved fashion from a young age, even though she was training to become a concert pianist. She said:

My first fashion interest was when I was a young girl. I would always style my barbies differently than how they came. I always enjoyed creative work, and putting outfits together was one of my best pastimes as a kid and into my teenage years.

Patrick Beverley and Mandana Bolourchi during the game between the Houston Rockets and LA Clippers on 17 February 2022 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Tyler Ross

Source: Getty Images

Mandana Bolourchi's cars

The Iranian-born interior designer has an impressive collection of luxury cars. She is known to be a luxury car enthusiast, and her favourite car is the Rolls-Royce. She often shares glimpses of her stunning car collection on her social media. During an interview with L'Officiel, she stated:

I have been attracted to luxury cars since I was young. I wanted to enjoy my cars daily and never planned to become a Rolls-Royce collector. However, when new models were announced, I had to have them, and as of now, I have three different Rolls-Royce models at my Los Angeles home.

FAQs

Mandana Bolourchi is widely known as one of the most influential fashion influencers in the world. Below are some frequently asked questions about her:

How did Mandana Bolourchi make her money? She generates her income through her career as an influencer, entrepreneur, and interior designer.

She generates her income through her career as an influencer, entrepreneur, and interior designer. What does Mandana from Buying Beverly Hills do? She is a fashion and beauty entrepreneur, influencer, philanthropist, and interior designer.

She is a fashion and beauty entrepreneur, influencer, philanthropist, and interior designer. Which products does Mandana Bolourchi's company sell? Bolourchi's companies, Mandana Beverley Hills and Maharico, sell various hair care items, makeup products and kits.

Bolourchi's companies, Mandana Beverley Hills and Maharico, sell various hair care items, makeup products and kits. Where is Mandana Bolourchi's house located? The American-based entrepreneur owns a home in Los Angeles, United States.

The American-based entrepreneur owns a home in Los Angeles, United States. How long have Mandana Bolourchi and Patrick Beverly been together? They have been in a relationship since 2021.

Mandana Bolourchi's net worth has increased due to her thriving career as a social media influencer, philanthropist, interior designer, and entrepreneur. Her worth, combined with that of her partner Patrick Beverley, is over $20 million.

