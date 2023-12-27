Bahumi Mhlongo stunned netizens after she shared pictures of her in a stunning red swimsuit

Many people lauded the actress for her timeless beauty, and many showered her with praise

The picture was also shared on X, and some trolls questioned her leg pose, asking if she might have a problem

Somizi’s daughter, Bahumi Mhlongo, had the internet in a frenzy with her red swimsuit. Image: @bahumimhlongo

Source: Instagram

Actress Bahumi Mhlongo left her fans in awe when she posted photos of herself donning a captivating red swimsuit.

Bahumi dons a red swimsuit

Taking to Instagram on 26 December, Bahumi posted her post Christmas glow as she went to the pool and wore a swimsuit.

She captioned her two pictures: "Post Christmas glow." In one image, she is in the pool, and in another, she posed for the camera.

Mzansi has a lot to say about Bahumi's post

Many of her followers praised the actress for her timeless beauty, and others showered her with compliments.

The picture was also shared on X by blogger @MusaKhawula and some trolls questioned her leg pose, asking if she might have a problem on it.

@FitMandisa asked:

"Is she fine on the leg that stepped front, it looks swollen."

@miss_fine_wine said:

"Awww my baby, what happened to her leg?? I hope she’s fine."

@MacuthwanaA shared:

"She always had this condition she once posted about it on her IG."

samhomefinder.sa said:

"I like her, pure heart."

reasonhd_ added:

"The most wholesome human on my timeline."

faithlesetla mentioned:

"Beautiful daughter of ours."

@OnicaSelebano said:

"She is so beautiful. Love her character."

@Palesa_Dichaba added:

"I'm so proud of her, must've taken a lot for her to post this."

@VillagePriestes said:

"I had to Google her pictures because at first I thought this pic is ‘doctored’. Looks like she has lymphedema and always has, judging by the pictures I saw. Big ups to her in living her best life with the condition."

Gigi Lamayne looks stunning in swimsuit snaps

In more entertainment news from Briefly News, Gigi Lamayne has left her followers mesmerised with her latest thirst trap pictures.

The Menzi Ngubane rapper took to Instagram to share photos of her wearing a brown swimsuit.

In her caption, the rapper said she was glowing and under her comments were fans who agreed with her.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News