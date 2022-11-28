The 16 Days of Activism annual campaign commenced on 25 November, with people denouncing violence against women and children

While it is important to always stand against gender-based violence, during this period, there is increased awareness around gender-based harm

Responding to a post shared by Briefly News, social media users opened up about why they think supporting the campaign is important

The annual 16 Days of Activism campaign, that denounces violence affecting women and children, commenced on 25 November and will last until 10 December 2022.

The 16 Days of Activism is focused on increased awareness of violence affecting women and children. Image: Jacoblund and Silvia Turra/EyeEm.

Gender-based violence (GBV) is a serious issue with far-reaching ramifications.

This scourge, and its impact on society, should not only be acknowledged for 16 days, especially in South Africa, with GBV rates still resoundingly high, Daily Maverick wrote.

However, this initiative is useful because it spotlights an under-reported issue and highlights the importance of ending gender-based harm.

Commenting on a post by Briefly News, that asked peeps why they thought it was essential to support the 16 Days of Activism, Facebook users offered interesting responses.

While some netizens felt that supporting the campaign was essential, others noted that there was no difference in GBV rates even with the initiative in place.

Briefly News has compiled some top reactions from Facebook peeps:

Nomonde Ngcanga remarked:

“Yearly after these, still no change.”

Daman Tailor said:

“To be honest, the initiative on paper is good, but that doesn't stop the abuse because it just ends up being a campaign without meaning in terms of more being done to expose abuse in society.”

Zandile Matyana believes in supporting the campaign:

“To show that enough is enough regarding the abuse of women and children in this country, we must make our voices heard and show we care as a nation.”

Zozibini Tunzi gives keynote at event focusing on 16 Days of Activism campaign, leaves people inspired

In a related story by Briefly News, Zozibini Tunzi has posted about an event she attended where she gave a keynote address speaking about the 16 Days of Activism campaign.

The former Miss Universe noted that while it is important to support the campaign, being cognizant of gender-based violence (GBV) should go beyond the 16 days.

Social media users were inspired by her and commended the 29-year-old for standing against GBV.

