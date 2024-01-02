Israel has rejected South Africa's genocide claims, calling them absurd and libellous

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will become the battleground for the legal clash between the two nations

The legal showdown sparked public reactions with many saying the SA government should direct its focus on local issues

South Africa and Israel will address their legal dispute at the International Court of Justice at The Hague, Netherlands. Image: Maja Hitij and Abdullah Asiran

Source: Getty Images

JERUSALEM - Israel is set to face the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in response to South Africa's accusations of genocide during the conflict with Hamas in Gaza.

The Israeli government dismissed the claims as damaging and is gearing up for a legal battle at The Hague.

The ICJ, serving as the United Nations venue for state disputes, will be the forum for this confrontation.

According to TimesLIVE, the spokesperson of the Israeli government Eylon Levy told the media on Tuesday:

"We assure South Africa's leaders, history will judge you, and it will judge you without mercy."

This comes after South Africa formally requested the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to issue an urgent order declaring that Israel violated its obligations under the 1948 Genocide Convention due to its actions in suppressing Hamas.

Social media is filled with public reactions, capturing sentiments surrounding this contentious dispute.

Reese Dunn suggested:

"They must sort out their own people suffering in this country."

Jacques Meyer wrote:

"Wish SA politicians would stick to SA problems."

Martin Schoeman mentioned:

"Goes to show the so-called ICJ is just as corrupt. SA reporting Israel is exactly like Jack the Ripper complaining about Police harassing him."

Nomthandazo Tembe posted:

"If what is happening now in Gaza is not genocide, I do not know what it is. Why kill innocent civilians instead of going after Hamas?"

Carl Beck added:

"Yes only the idiotic pathetic SA government would lay charges against people who defend themselves."

SA government recalls diplomats from Israel

In a related article, Briefly News reported that South Africans applauded the government after it recalled the country's diplomats in Israel.

The Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, said that Pretoria is disappointed in Israeli forces continually bombing schools and health facilities in Gaza, as well as preventing humanitarian aid from flowing into the country.

