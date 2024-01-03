Türkiye recently issued a statement supporting South Africa's genocide case against Israel

It is the latest country after Malaysia to back SA's application before the International Court of Justice

Proud South Africans took to social media to celebrate the growing international endorsement

Israeli army vehicles drove along the border of the Gaza Strip. Image: Maja Hitij

Source: Getty Images

ANKARA - Türkiye has officially declared its support for South Africa's genocide case against Israel, following in the footsteps of Malaysia.

Türkiye releases a statement

The Turkish government, in a statement from its foreign affairs department, said the killing of more than 22,000 Palestinians should not go unpunished.

Turkiye emphasised the importance of accountability under international law, reported EWN.

Malaysia calls out Israel

Similarly, Malaysia's foreign affairs office released a statement commending South Africa's legal action as a tangible step towards accountability for atrocities committed in Palestinian territories.

As a fellow state party to the UN's genocide convention, Malaysia called on Israel to fulfil its obligations under international law and immediately halt the ongoing atrocities against Palestinians.

SA citizens weigh in on global endorsements

The global response to these endorsements has been overwhelming, Proud SA citizens are expressing support for South Africa's leadership in the fight against crimes against humanity.

@EPristo said:

"Waiting for other African countries to do same."

@FareehaHarrie commented:

"Thank you South Africa. We admire your humanity.❤️"

@Simphiwe144 wrote:

"Who would have thought that SA would be this brave! What a time to be alive in our beautiful country! SA leads!"

@fatimaktw mentioned:

"Proudly South African, we are on the right side of history. I hope this inspires many more countries to support our application."

@Vigiland asked:

"Will this case be televised or will we be able to livestream it?"

@karma_xd0 tweeted:

"Thank you for spearheading this gesture of justice."

Israel to challenge South Africa’s genocide accusations

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Israel is set to face the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in response to South Africa's accusations of genocide during the conflict with Hamas in Gaza.

The Israeli government dismissed the claims as damaging and is gearing up for a legal battle at The Hague.

