President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to respond to the fierce SONA debate points that were raised

The Democratic Alliance accused him of sheer hypocrisy and slammed him for having a cabinet containing ministers facing corruption allegations

South Africans are dreading the response and feel like he's going to make more empty promise

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

Cyril Ramaphosa will reply to the points raised at the SONA debate. Images: Jeffrey Abrahams/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

SA President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to respond to the State of the Nation Address debate in Cape Town. South Africans are not eager to hear what he has to say and many criticised his speech, accusing him of being out of touch with reality.

Ramaphosa to respond to SONA debate

Ramaphosa is expected to respond to the various points raised during the SONA debate, which was held a week after the State of the Nation Address. SABC News said the Democratic Alliance tore into him and accused him of hypocrisy. The DA’s chief whip, Siviwe Gwarube, accused him of talking tough about corruption while sitting beside Deputy President Paul Mashatile.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

This refers to the corruption case the DA opened against Mashatile for corrupt activities he was allegedly involved in when he was Gauteng’s MEC for Human Settlements. He interrogated him and asked him how young people should take him seriously when those in his cabinet have been accused of corruption.

Netizens tired of hearing Ramaphosa speak

South Africans on Facebook are not excited that Ramaphosa would respond to the debate.

Ha Balelwi Zaph said:

“We are tired of one who has run out of gas. We are tired of one who just talks without action.”

Young Lion Matebese remarked:

“Hopefully, his reply will focus mostly on the lines of the Democratic Alliance’s chief whip and the Eskom crisis, not this Tintswalo saga.”

Alan Lamb wrote:

“Ramaphosa is oblivious to the plight of his people and the stupid and criminal actions of his ministers and their ilk. It’s not worth turning up. They did the EFF a favour by keeping him away.”

Slukelo exclaimed:

“He must step down!”

Msanda Maiyana:

“We are tired of this loadshedding and we want jobs.”

Ramokgopa promises the end of loadshedding is in sight

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Electricity Minister Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa assured the nation that loadshedding will end soon.

He revealed that some units at the Medupe Power Station will be online soon, adding more capacity to the grid.

South Africans do not believe anything he says and slammed him, accusing him of making empty promises and contradicting himself.

Source: Briefly News