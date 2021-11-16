'The River' Actress Linda Mtoba Gets Candid About Body Positivity

Linda Mtoba got candid about body positivity in her latest Instagram post about cellulite and stretch marks

The River star encouraged her followers who have stretch marks and cellulite not to feel ashamed because she also has the same marks on her body

According to reports, the stunner also posted snaps of her thighs to show her peeps that she also worked hard to get rid of the stretch marks after giving birth

Linda Mtoba took to social media recently to open up about body positivity. The stunning actress advised her fans that they should not feel unpretty if they have cellulite and stretch marks.

'The River' star Linda Mtoba got candid about body positivity in her latest post. Image: @linda_mtoba

Source: Instagram

The River star posted snaps of her thighs and legs just to show her followers that she also has cellulite and stretch marks. She developed the marks after giving birth to her bundle of joy a while back.

She took to her Instagram stories and told her fans that it also took her some time to be comfortable in her own skin. Linda explained that her journey to self-acceptance was not as smooth-sailing as peeps think. According to OkMzansi, the star added:

"Cellulite, stretch marks it's all there & it's okay. I never want you to see a picture of me and have it make you feel unpretty. It took a lot to get to a point where I am comfortable in my skin and everyday we work a lil more on self acceptance."

Lamiez Holworthy posts unedited pic to silence her trolls

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Lamiez Holworthy recently showed that she loves who she is no matter what anyone says. Her comments came after a troll tried to come for her looks, particularly her legs.

After slamming the troll, Lamiez then shared a post wearing an outfit which exposed her thighs. She captioned it:

"My name is Lamiez Holworthy and this is ME in my purest form. I’ll be damned if I edit my pictures to appear tinier or to hide my cellulite or stretch mark or two.”

The media personality made it clear that its okay to be normal and with flaws.

"Ps. I work out and eat right solemnly for my own well-being- not because I am trying to fit in to a box or have anyone police me! THIS IS ME- DEAL WITH IT!!"

Source: Briefly.co.za