Pearl Thusi stands with the majority of South African's who agree that enough is enough with the load-shedding ordeal

The celeb has been very vocal on her social media platforms about the injustices that our country faces and peeps enjoy engaging with her

Pearl recently shared her plans to remodel her house to make it more equipped to handle the water and electricity crisis that seem to be looming

Pearl Thusi is taking action against the power shortage in the country. The celeb has shared her plan to make her home Eskom proof and urged followers to follow in her footsteps.

Pearl Thusi has taken action to make her home loadshedding proof. Image: @pearlthusi

Source: Instagram

As the electricity crisis in the country worsens and people live to check what load-shedding stage Eskom has put the country on, Pearl Thusi has taken matters into her own hands. TimesLIVE reports that the Queen Sono actress has shared her plans to put a borehole and a generator in her home, to make sure that she never feels the suffering of not having water or electricity.

Although loadshedding has been suspended since this morning, Thusi wanted to make sure that she never has to light another candle unless it's for a romantic dinner.

Pearl took to Twitter to share her move and advised her followers to do the same. She said that she wants her home off the grid so that they don't depend on the municipality 100% of the time.

