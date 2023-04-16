What was Joan Sebastian's cause of death? Everything to know

The world stood still when the news of Joan Sebastian's untimely demise hit the airwaves. He was more than just a musician; he was a cultural icon who captured the essence of the Mexican spirit and brought it to the world through his music.

Joan Sebastian performs Eso y Mas/Mas Alla Del Sol. Photo: Stephen Lovekin/WireImage for NARAS

Source: Getty Images

Joan Sebastian's music resonated with people from all walks of life. He won five Grammy Awards and seven Latin Grammy Awards, cementing his status as one of the most decorated musicians of his era. Despite his success, he remained true to his roots until the end. You need to know everything about this legendary artist and his death.

Profile summary

Full name José Manuel Figueroa Sr Nickname Joan Sebastian, El Rey del Jaripeo, The King of Rodeo Gender Male Date of birth 8 April 1951 Date of death 13 July 2015 Age 64 years old (at death) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Juliantla, Guerrero, Mexico Nationality Mexican Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Mother Celia Figueroa Father Marcos Figueroa Siblings 2 Relationship status Married Partner Alina Espín Children 8 Profession Singer, songwriter, composer, actor, producer Net worth $5 million Social media Instagram

What is Joan Sebastian's real name?

Joan Sebastian's real name was José Manuel Figueroa Sr. He was born to Celia and Marcos Figueroa.

Why did Joan Sebastian change his name?

Sebastian changed his name from Jose Manuel Figueroa to Joan Sebastian in 1977 as a tribute to San Sebastian. This happened where he had previously worked.

How old was Joan Sebastian when he died?

Joan Sebastian's age was 64 at the time of his death. He was born on 8 April 1951 and died on 13 July 2015. He was a Mexican national, born and raised in Juliantla, Guerrero, Mexico.

Singer Joan arrives at the 13th annual Latin GRAMMY Awards held at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Christopher Polk

Source: Getty Images

How did Joan Sebastian get famous?

The iconic musician became famous for his romantic love songs and rodeo performances. He moved to Mexico City and recorded his first album, Pedro Parrandas, in 1974. He adopted his stage name five years later and signed a record deal with Musart in 1977.

Sebastian later produced hit songs such as Juliantla, Secreto de Amor, and a duet called Maracas with Alberto Vazquéz. He received several awards for his musical contributions, including the Lo Nuestro and Excellence awards.

Joan Sebastian's songs

Sebastian's career spanned over 1,000 songs, and he collaborated with Will.i.am in 2012 for Hey You. Here is a list of some of his songs:

Un Idiota

3 Me Gustas

Rumores

Hasta Que Amanezca

Tatuajes

25 Rosas

Eso y Mas

9 Llorar

Oiga

What happened to Joan Sebastian?

Joan Sebastian was diagnosed with bone cancer for the first time in 1999 and underwent cancer treatment, which he survived. He had a cancer recurrence in 2007 but announced that he was in remission after another treatment. During a concert in 2012, he announced cancer's return for the third time.

In 2014, during his performances in Zacatecas, he confirmed he was battling cancer for the fourth time. Weeks before his death, he revealed to the media that he had received medical supervision for cancer treatment.

What kind of cancer did Joan Sebastian have?

Joan Sebastian's cause of death was bone cancer. He passed away on his ranch Cruz de la Sierra, Teacalco Guerrero, Mexico, at 7:15 pm (UTC-06:00). His body was laid to rest in a cemetery located in Juliantla, close to his son Trigo.

Joan Sebastian's wife

Joan Sebastian had been in several relationships, some of which are not even public knowledge. But some of his more notable relationships are well known. In 1973, he tied the knot with Teresa Figueroa Gonzalez; they had three children together. Unfortunately, their marriage ended by the start of the 1990s.

Mexican singer Joan performs at the Sports Palace in Mexico City, Mexico. Photo: Alejandro Godinez/Clasos.com/LatinContent

Source: Getty Images

Soon after his divorce from Teresa, Joan met and fell in love with Maria Carmen, whom he dated in 1988. The couple had a daughter together before parting ways.

One of Joan's most famous and recognised relationships was with the Costa Rican-Mexican actress and model Maribel Guardia. They tied the knot in 1992 and had a child together. But after five years, they parted ways in 1996.

Joan married Erica Alonso in 1998, though it only lasted two years, and the couple separated in 2000. He found love again, and in 2010, he married Alina Espin. Joan and Alina were together for five years until his passing. They had been together since 1996, and their first daughter was born in early 1998.

How many children did Joan Sebastian have?

Joan Sebastian's children are eight, and they come from five distinct companions, although only five are alive, as he lost three. The children he had and their mothers include the following:

Teresa Figueroa's children

Jose Manuel Figueroa Gonzalez. He was born on 15 May 1975;

Juan Sebastian Figueroa Gonzalez. He was born on 17 August 1977 and died on 12 June 2010

Trigo de Jesus Figueroa. He was born on 25 June 1979 and died on 29 August 2006.

Maria Carmen's child

Maria's daughter is Zarelea Figueroa Ocampo. She was born on 23 August 1988.

Maribel Guardia's child

Julian Figueroa Fernandez. She was born on 2 May 1995 but died on 9 April 2023.

Alina Espin's children

Joana Marcelia Figueroa. She was born on 10 February 1998;

D'Yave Figueroa Espin.

Erica Alonso's child

Juliana Joeri Figueroa Alonso. She was born on 8 March 2003.

The late Joan Sebastian's unmatched talent and unyielding perseverance earned him numerous accolades and a place in the hearts of millions. Even after his passing, his lasting impact on Mexican music and culture ensures his place among the greatest entertainers ever.

READ ALSO: Vivica A Fox's net worth, age, children, boyfriend, movies, height, profiles

Briefly published an article about Vivica A Fox. She is a well-known American actress, producer, and television host who has appeared in films such as Independence Day, Set It Off, and Kill Bill.

Vivica has been a fixture in the American entertainment world for decades. She has established herself as one of Hollywood's most sought-after actors since entering the profession in the early 1980s.

Source: Briefly News