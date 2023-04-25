A video of a man who has a resemblance to captured fugitive Thabo Bester has been circulating online

The clip posted on TikTok, shows a man rocking a long wig dancing at groove as he gets the crowd excited on stage

SA peeps flooded the post with jokes and banter as they poked fun at the Bester lookalike having a carefree jol

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

No matter how grim or serious an issue may be, in true Mzansi fashion, South Africans always find a way to poke fun at it and share a good laugh online.

Thabo Bester at groove had peeps in stitches. Image: Frikkie Kapp/Gallo Images via Getty Image, (@wadlalu_x/TikTok

Source: Getty Images

One such case was that of Gqom DJ and TikTok user Xola Morgan Gilman (@wadlalu_x) who posted a video of a man wearing a wig at groove and had a striking resemblance to the infamous Thabo Bester who was recently arrested after escaping from Mangaung prison last year.

The footage shows the Bester lookalike dance with great energy on stage at the party as the crowd cheers on with excitement.

“So, Thabo pulled through at Bucs last night while I was killing my set,” the video was captioned.

SA netizens could not help but laugh at the video as some tried to jokingly reprimand each other for making light of the serious issue. Check out some of the comments below:

thembi_mou replied:

“Khuzekani maSouth African..”

KUTHATHU said:

“ Wait Whaaat !!!! ayi Mzansi kodwa.”

Ntsikazangqa0 commented:

“Hayini kumnandi ebusuku.”

SthamzaZondo wrote:

“Ababoshwe bonke .”

Dikeledi Nkele Khuma reacted:

“Yivale mfana izosiqatha Nomagudumane.”

Msanty _ Mgabhazi commented:

“Kodwa kumnandi ematshwaleni .”

Mawama Gurlz responded:

“Kumnandi eMzansi shem.”

tpmokoena5 said:

“Mzansi for you.”

