A TikTok video of a woman who resembles Connie Ferguson went viral with over 1 million views, and viewers were asked to guess her age

Despite the guesses, it was difficult to determine her age based on her appearance accurately

Many viewers commented on her resemblance to the actress and praised her youthful appearance

26, 36 or 43? TikTok star reveals her suprising age. @Hlengi Twala/ TikTok

It might be true that black doesn't crack. This Connie Ferguson lookalike TikTok star showed that in a viral TikTok post where she asked viewers to guess her age. Ranging from the ages of 26, 36 and 43, which one would you have gone for?

Forever young, I want to be forever young

The video has over 1 million views at the time of publishing, and it's still not straightforward to guess her age by looking at her. But take a look at the post below and see if you can:

Netizens thought she looked like a young Connie Ferguson

@Ayesha❤️ said:

"Thatha wena Connie Ferguson"

@Tokelo M added:

"I genuinely believed 24 you look so good!"

@Sanele Hlatshwayo said:

"I actually believed the first 24 yoh umhle mama, aging like fine wine"

@MimoMokgosi added:

" you and Connie are siblings, right?"

