A young lad found himself in a tight corner after his last banknote got torn, leaving him with two parts

The oke used a sellotape to get the two pieces together and went to a Capitec bank to deposit the money on the outside ATM, but it got rejected it

Social media users were quick to advise him on how and where to use the cash

A young lad shared his frustration after being left with a torn banknote. Image @martinsgaven

Source: TikTok

A gent had a very lousy weekend after his bank note was broken into two pieces. No one wanted to take it, so he had to find ways to put it together and deposit it at the ATM.

The video was shared by user @martinsgaven on TikTok, receiving 300K views, almost 6K views and over 100 comments.

The ATM rejects the banknote

In the video, the guy shows the two pieces of his last R200 note before revealing the finished product at the ATM. After depositing the money in the machine returned it.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi suggests other ways to use money

After seeing the video, social media users advised the guy on how he should have taped his R200 note and where to take it if he wanted to change it. While many people suggested the back, others had tricks on their sleeves.

User @jaketotum suggested:

"Taxi driver will change for u ....remember to occupy front sit for quick response."

User @black_barbie310 said:

"Just go to Shoprite/Spar take something, and eat it, and go to the till and say I’m here to pay. They will take it whether they like or not because you’ve already opened their product, and it has to be paid 🤣."

User @user9928452750387Michael came with another plan:

"🤣🤣 Try use a glue with a chopboard. The one that looks like a glass. Press your note flat both sides, then glue it, atm perfect😊😊."

User @andiswa_ndzube advised on the correct way to use sellotape, detailing:

"Use the tape on one side of the note, and close that small gap in between the pieces."

Use @prudentle shared a startling comment:

"I once got a fake note from an ATM 😭 bank refused to take it, I just took a taxi with it."

User @patty_t5 shared

"Take it to Capitec branch or any bank. They will take it and deposit it into your account."

SA woman experienced an ATM malfunction trying to withdraw funds

In another Briefly News article, a woman left social media users amused after an ATM she was using malfunctioned, giving her R100 instead of the R900 she requested.

Online community members shared their experiences of ATM malfunctions, leading to more humourous comments.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News