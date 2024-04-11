Ekurhuleni appointed Doctor Xhakaza as the City's new mayor after he was voted unopposed during a council meeting

Xhakaza's appointment came two weeks after Sivuyile Ngodwana was kicked out of the mayor's office

South Africans questioned the appointment, and some were unhappy that an ANC member is now a mayor

EKURHULENI – The Ekurhuleni Council elected Doctor Xhakaza as the City of Ekurhuleni's new Executive Mayor after he was voted unopposed. South Africans expressed no faith in the appointment.

Xhakaza is Ekurhuleni's new mayor

According to Eyewitness News, Xhakaza became the new mayor after the City had no mayor for two weeks. Former Mayor Sivuyile Ngodwana was chucked out of the office. His expulsion followed a vote of no confidence.

The voting started late after the MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Mzi Khumalo met the Chief Whip, Jongiziwe Dlabathi and the Speaker, Nthabiseng Tshivhenge. Khumalo threatened that his department would intervene if the council did not vote for a mayor on 11 April.

SA citizens snub the appointment

Netizens commenting on @samkelemaseko's X tweet were not convinced of the appointment.

Crease said:

"What happened today at the Ekurhuleni Municipality is not in the residents' best interests. The council would elect anyone as long as that means they get to earn a salary each month and avoid dissolution."

Kgabo said:

"You directly brought the ANC back."

Makaveli_LastLady asked:

"What kind of a doctor is this? Doctor Khumalo, Pallo Jordan or Doctor Matthew?"

Tsafendas asked:

"What did they offer Malema?"

Radical said:

"Back to the criminals they ran away from. Good job, opposition."

