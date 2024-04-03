Cape Town Major Geordin Hill-Lewis changed one young lady's life in a heartwarming TikTok video

The woman revealed that she could not see for three years and thanked the Major for his good deed

South Africans were impressed by the Major's grand gesture as they flocked to the comments section to shower him with compliments

A young girl's life was changed for the better after the Cape Town Major stepped in on her case and turned her situation around.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis's act of kindness left this young woman emotional. Image: @aslamrichards/TikTok and Geordin Hill-Lewis/ Instagram

Source: UGC

Cape Town major changes a woman's life

Tauhirah Jacobs from Mitchell Plain was emotional after the Cape Town Major Geordin Hill-Lewis arrived at her home. The young lady who was blind for three years can now see all thanks to the Major's grand gesture. The TikTok video shared by @aslamrichards shows Tauhirah's family welcoming the Major into their home.

The family thanked the Cape Town Major for paying for the new technology eye lenses that helped Tauhirah see. Tauhirah's mother explained to the Major of the day she could finally see. The mother said her daughter shouted out loud, saying:

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

"I can see the green leaves, Mr major thank you," the mother explained in the video.

Watch the video below:

SA is in mixed reaction

Although many were touched and impressed by the Major's incredible act of kindness, others were not feeling it. South Africans took to the comments section to express their thoughts.

ShamielahDollie said:

"The people Mayor."

Annahermanus wrote:

"At least he did do something and not just an empty promise...and she's happy."

Vivyshine was not feeling the major's gesture, adding:

"Omw. Why now. All wants votes."

phillSau

"God is good all the time. God bless you, sir."

User commented:

"Wow, Thank you, Mr Mayor, for assisting this young lady to see again."

Osman bey shared:

"They want your vote, but don't give it."

BI Phakathi helps mom celebrate baby's birthday with generous gift of Money

Briefly News previously reported that BI Phakathi helped one less fortunate mom with the means to do something special for her baby's birthday.

A video posted on Facebook by Mzansi's favourite faceless philanthropist shows him speaking to the mother carrying her child as he asks for a few details to understand how she found herself in her impoverished circumstances.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News