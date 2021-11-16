The City of Cape Town has appointed its youngest mayor in history, Geordin Hill-Lewis, who has extensive experience in politics. Hill-Lewis says he has great plans for the City of Cape Town which include ending loadshedding, growing the economy and getting rid of poverty.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance has made the decision to elect Geordin Hill-Lewis as the mayor of the City of Cape Town, making him the youngest person to oversee the city at the age of 34.

Hill-Lewis began his career at a young age and at the age of 24, he became the youngest Member of Parliament in 2011. Hill-Lewis succeeds Dan Plato, who served as the Cape Town Mayor between 2009 and 2011 and again between 2018 to 2021.

Geordin Hill-Lewis is the youngest person to be elected as the mayor at the age of 34. Images: Supplied

Speaking to Briefly News, Hill-Lewis explains what being the youngest mayor in the history of Cape Town means to him and to the City.

Hill-Lewis says Cape Town is in need of a young mayor

Speaking on his appointment as the mayor-elect of the City of Cape Town, Hill-Lewis emphasised that it feels great being the youngest mayor to oversee the city.

"South Africa is a very young country and Cape Town is a very young and cool and happening city. It feels great being the mayor of such a young city," says Hill-Lewis.

Hill-Lewis adds that the City of Cape Town is in need of fresh thinking and innovation as well as a mayor with a global perspective and a global ambition and he hopes that is what he will bring to the table.

Hill-Lewis wants the City of Cape Town to be a source of pride

The newly-elected mayor says he has plans that will turn the City of Cape Town into a source of pride for South Africa as well as show what South Africans are capable of when they work together.

"My plans are to focus on making Cape Town the city that really is a source of pride for the whole country. That shows what the very best is of our country and what South Africans are capable of when we work together. When we are focused on the goal of growing the economy and lifting people out of poverty," explains Hill-Lewis.

Hill-Lewis says he will turn Cape Town into the pride of South Africa by focusing on economic growth by ending loadshedding, by making Cape Town safer and creating more inclusive housing as well as making Cape Town the easiest place to do business in South Africa.

He says focusing on these aspects will ensure that people will be taken out of poverty.

Hill-Lewis has a plan to end loadshedding

The newly-elected mayor says the City of Cape Town will end loadshedding by buying continuing to buy electricity from independent power producers(IPPs) which will help Cape Town move away from its reliance on Eskom.

Hill-Lewis says the city will also make use of storage technology which will mean Cape Town will be able to store the electricity they purchase from IPPs and use it when loadshedding is scheduled.

Hill-Lewis wants to make Cape Town safer using technology

Hill-Lewis says making Cape Town safer is about more than adding more boots on the ground but it's about making use of crime-fighting technology.

This technology will include body cameras for police officers and gunshot-location technology.

Creating employment opportunities for young people is on the table

Hill-Lewis says all the projects and programmes will benefit young people as well as well grow the economy of the city.

"Literally everything is focused on getting people out of poverty because our society is not sustainable so long as we have these levels of poverty and unemployment," says Hill-Lewis.

