Archbishop Desmond Tutu was well-known for his anti-apartheid stance and for being the recipient of the 1984 Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts in the freedom struggle. He was also Cape Town and Johannesburg’s first Black Anglican Archbishop. Aside from his incredible efforts for the country, Tutu was a family man who prioritised his children.

Naomi Nontombi, Trevor Thamsanqa, Theresa Thandeka and Mpho Tutu van Furth are Archbishop Desmond Tutu's children. Image: Nic Bothma & Brenton Geach & @CMHR_News & Corbis via Getty Images

The Arch was married to Nomalizo Leah in 1955, and the pair had four children born in London. Briefly News looks into the lives of the late Tutu’s children.

1. The first born-son: Trevor Thamsanqa

The archbishop’s first child Trevor Thamsanqa was born in 1956 and attended Waterford Kamhlaba School in Swaziland. He earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Private and Public Law from the University of Pretoria in 2000. He also holds a Programme and Project Management certificate and a Corporate Governance certificate from the University of Johannesburg.

Trevor’s career began as a candidate attorney in the Legal Aid Board in 2002, and he works as the Deputy Director of g-FleeT Management. The academic is married to Nomaswazi Mamakoko and is the parent of Natasha Thahane, an actress and model. According to Zalebs, the Blood and Water actress has two sisters, Ziyanda Palesa Tutu and Molemo Thahane.

2. An influential woman: Theresa Thandeka

Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe is the eldest daughter of the archbishop and is passionate about enhancing peace and quality life. She holds the position of CEO of the Desmond Tutu Tutudesk Campaign, which aims to provide 20 million Tutudesks to school children by 2025 to improve literacy development and academic performance.

Thandeka was named one of the top 100 global real leaders in 2018 by Real Leaders magazine. She plans to improve the health and education quality of young people in Africa. The CEO is also passionate about carrying forward her parents’ legacy. According to the 8th UNAOC Global Forum she serves as a board member on several trusts and has been educated in Swaziland, Lesotho, Botswana, South Africa, and the United States of America.

3. A fearless female: Naomi Nontombi

Naomi was born in 1960 in Krugersdorp and has spent most of her life advocating for human rights. She attended the same school as her brother in Swaziland since the age of six and received an education in England. Naomi was inspired by her mother, who gave up her teaching career for her family and activism.

After completing her secondary education, the activist continued studying in the US and received a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics and French in 1983 and a Master’s Degree in International Economic Development from the Patterson School of Diplomacy and International Economic Development at the University of Kentucky.

At the age of 24, Naomi founded the Tutu Foundation for Development and Relief and held the position of chairperson from 1985 to 1990. The foundation provided scholarships to South African refugees in African countries. She also worked on obtaining a PhD from the London School of Economics.

In the early 2000s, Naomi was recognised as a leading authority on race relations and gender issues. According to Encyclopedia.com, her life’s mission is to uplift girls and women above the limitations of race, economics, and gender.

4. A force to be reckoned with: Mpho Tutu van Furth

Mpho Tutu van Furth is a preacher, painter, teacher, writer, retreat facilitator, and an Episcopal priest. She followed in the footsteps of her parents and is also an activist. Tutu van Furth was ordained as a priest in 2003 and preached in the Christ Church in Alexandria, Virginia. The talented woman holds a degree from the Episcopal Divinity School in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Tutu van Furth published several books, including her father’s biography, with the help of Journalist Allister Sparks. She is also the founder of the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation and held the executive director position from 2011 to 2016.

The talented writer was married to Joseph Burris and welcomed two children, Nyaniso and Onalenna Burris. While she was married to her husband, she met Dutch academic Marceline van Furth, a pediatric infectious disease professor at Vrije University in Amsterdam.

After getting to know each other while Tutu van Furth studied in the Netherlands, the relationship between the pair developed beyond friendship. During an interview with The Guardian, she described the experience as falling in love and said she identifies as bisexual.

Tutu van Furth said her parents were supportive of her relationship. She was then married to van Furth in 2015 and moved to the Netherlands shortly after their wedding ceremony. Tutu van Furth had to give up her licence to officiate in the South African Anglican church as it does not permit priests to marry the same sex.

Archbishop Desmond Tutu laid to rest, the world mourns the loss of a great man

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu was a man who wore many hats. He was so much more than an archbishop.

Tutu was a vocal opponent of apartheid and injustice across the world. He was seen by many as one of the last living icons.

The funeral was attended by only 100 people due to Covid-19 social distancing measures but tributes from all over the world poured in.

