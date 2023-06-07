Due to the failure of additional power-generating units and the delay in returning other units to service, Eskom announces loadshedding to stage 6 from 16:00 on Sunday, 7 May 2023 and expects to continue implementing this level of power cuts throughout the coming weeks.

“This is the first winter Eskom will enter with its Koeberg nuclear power station completely offline,” Bheki Nxumalo said, Eskom’s head of generation.

He also said the power utility’s lack of generation capacity would likely make for a challenging winter this year.

Switching out certain home appliances or optimizing their consumption may help you survive power cuts or slash your electric bills. Yet, you can also make arrangements for alternative energy suppliers, such as a solar generator, to fend off loadshedding in the upcoming winter.

For many, that means equipping their homes with backup power sources and renewable energy. The leader- BLUETTI, in solar energy-powered generators, has a new model offering incredible power in a modular and mobile package.

BLUETTI is the leader in solar energy-powered generations. Image: Supplied

Introducing BLUETTI

As an industry-leading energy storage company, BLUETTI is dedicated to delivering clean energy to empower communities and individuals. Now it has a wide range of product lineups, including portable power stations for outdoor adventures, backup power stations for outage protection, whole-house battery storage systems for a total off-grid lifestyle at home or business scenarios, and an array of solar panels to make solar energy easily accessible.

With over 10 years of research and innovation, BLUETTI has expanded its reach to over 100 countries and gained the trust of millions of customers worldwide, including North America, Asia, Europe, Australia, etc. BLUETTI AC500, a modular power station that debuted in November 2022, eventually raised over $12 million from 5,183 backers on the fundraising platform - Indiegogo, breaking the world record for any portable power station fundraising event.

BLUETTI is about to make its presence in South Africa, offering various energy storage solutions to every household. Let’s have an in-depth preview of some of the most popular models in the BLUETTI store.

While considering a portable emergency power backup for load-shedding, BLUETTI EB3A bears the brunt due to its compact size and impressive capability. The 600W output power (1,200W surge) and versatile outputs can juice up numerous essentials during sudden power cuts, such as laptops, lights, TVs, cookers, and more.

BLUETTI EB3A - Pint-sized dimensions, out-sized capabilities

EB3A adopts the advanced LiFePO4 battery cells to ensure ultimate reliability and deliver over 2,500 life cycles before reaching its original capacity of 80%. Designed for entry-level users, EB3A makes a constant power supply within handy reach as it supports up to 430W dual charging via AC and PV, so it only takes about 30 minutes to recharge it to 80% capacity and 45 minutes to 100%.

Thanks to the intelligent BLUETTI App, you can remotely control and monitor the power consumption and charging status with a few clicks on your phone. A convenient handle is also included for grab-and-go power whenever and wherever it’s needed.

BLUETTI has a wide range of portable power stations to meet consumers' power needs. Image: Supplied

BLUETTI EB70 - Mobile power with peace of mind

Once the stage 6 loadshedding has been announced, no one in South Africa can be isolated from the grid to be exempt from rotational blackouts.

As a portable solar generator long-loved by a large group of loyal customers, EB70 is nicely designed with superior features and unparalleled performance to help you survive an outage effortlessly.

EB70 boasts a capacity of 716Wh and 1,000W continuous AC power for most devices at home or in the wild. You can flexibly recharge it via AC outlets, solar panels, and a carport. The following recharging time is for your reference:

AC outlets (200W): 4-4.5 hours

Solar panels (OCV 12-28V, 200W): 4-4.5 hours

12V carport: 7.5-8 hours

Measuring 12.6 x 8.5 x 8.7in (LxWxH) and weighing only 21 lbs, the sleek design of EB70 can spare you a world of hassle when moving it from one place to another.

BLUETTI's portable power stations are great for outdoor use. Image: Supplied

BLUETTI AC200MAX - Expandable power beast for every need

With sufficient backup power in hand, you don’t have to rely exclusively on the state-owned utility to power your home. Now, another highly recommended power station - AC200MAX, with a maximum output of 2,200W (4,800W surge) and 2,048Wh capacity, is sure to save you from frustrating blackouts.

Moreover, the capacity can grow up to 6,144Wh and 8,192Wh while pairing with 2*B230 (2,048Wh per pack) or 2*B300 expansion batteries (3,072Wh per pack), respectively. AC200MAX supports 7 ways to efficiently recharge, though most customers prefer solar charging, which allows a max input rate of 900W or 1,400W fast dual recharging via solar panels and AC outlets simultaneously. Rest assured that your life won’t be interrupted by load-shedding in any way.

BLUETTI is here to help South Africans forget their loadshedding woes. Image: Supplied

Final Thoughts

According to Eskom, South Africa has a shortfall of 6,000MW of electricity, which means loadshedding will be a part of life for at least five years.

Optimize your household power consumption with BLUETTI’s reliable and innovative solar generators and get well-prepared before winter sets in. Rest assured that your life won’t be interrupted by load-shedding in any way.

