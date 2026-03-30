A technology teacher from a school in Randfontein shared the impressive moving amusement park models that his talented learners built using simple recycled materials

The grade students used small electric motors and batteries to make their cardboard rides spin around like real professional theme park attractions

Social media users had mixed reactions to the speed of the miniature rides, with some joking that the inventions looked a bit too fast for comfort

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A Randfontein teacher has gone viral after his learners presented motorised amusement park ride models for their Technology class.

A picture of the Technology teacher and a project by a learner. Images: @theeadvo

Source: TikTok

The projects, built from everyday materials, had South Africans talking for all the right reasons and a few of the wrong ones.

Thili teaches Technology at Grace Christian Academy, a school about 40km west of Johannesburg. His learners built miniature versions of real fairground rides. Think Cape Wheel-style structures and spinning thrill rides, all powered by small motors and batteries. The builds were put together largely from cardboard, and when switched on, they actually moved. The results were enough to stop Mzansi mid-scroll.

From cardboard boxes to ‘Cape Wheel’

These kinds of hands-on projects sit firmly within the South African CAPS curriculum for Technology. The subject pushes learners to design, build and test working systems using basic materials.

The learners’ rides were not just visual replicas as they rotated and moved the way the real thing would. Getting motors and batteries to work together at the right speed takes more problem-solving than most people give school kids credit for.

The comments get cheeky

On 22 March 2026, Thili posted a TikTok clip under the handle @theeadvo showing his learners presenting their finished models. The caption said it was his first amusement park rides project as a Technology teacher and that his class went all out. The video pulled in a wave of reactions from South Africans who were impressed but also could not help themselves when it came to some of the spinning models.

Watch the projects in the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi reacts to the creativity of the learners

Briefly News compiled some comments from the post below.

@Vuyomageba commented:

“Uncles at home are seeing this and not getting a credit. 😭😂”

@Platinum.precious💋 said:

“I would never ride the second one. 😭😳Yoh! That’s scanty. 😂”

@dedeLETSHOLO wrote:

“Being a teacher is fulfilling. 👏🫶✊ Aluta continua, brother.”

@mogale highlighted:

“Exactly where my dreams begin. I remember we had to build a bridge. ❤️”

@Medical photographer🩻 comment:

“Hopefully, Gold Reef City is taking notes. We need new rides, especially the second one!🔥”

@Clara Sithole🩵 noted:

“I hated this subject with passion cause I couldn’t do any of these projects. 😭”

A spinning project with a switch. Image: @theeadvo

Source: TikTok

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Source: Briefly News