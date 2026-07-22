The Wife star Sipho Ndlovu was accused of gender-based violence by his former partner, Shanice, in July 2024, and she opened a case

Two years later, she posted a 56-second video admitting that she falsely accused Sipho Ndlovu of domestic violence out of anger and resentment

Mzansi is divided and outraged over whether a simple apology is enough after Ndlovu spent time behind bars over the false claim

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Sipho Ndlovu's Ex Apologises for False GBV Accusation That Dragged 2 Years, SA Outraged

Source: Instagram

After being accused of gender-based violence for two years, Sipho Ndlovu is now vindicated. His case has taken a dramatic turn after the woman who opened the case, Shanice, publicly apologised to the Imbewu: The Seed and The Wife actor for falsely accusing him of assault.

In the viral 56-second video, Shanice admitted she acted out of anger and withdrew the case against him, expressing remorse for the damage done to his reputation.

"I apologise for opening a case; it was a heat-of-the-moment decision, and I damaged his reputation," she said, adding that she caused irrepairable damange to his name.

Shanice admitted that she was not supposed to have gone to his Johannesburg home, where the incident happened, saying they had already broken up.

The woman reportedly went to his home after suspecting him of cheating. She posted photos of bruises online, claiming he had physically assaulted her. Ndlovu denied the allegations outright, stating that Shanice had trespassed on his property and sustained injuries while climbing a wall to gain entry. Despite his denial, he was arrested. He also filed counter-charges against her, including assault and defamation.

Blogger Musa Khawula shared the video:

Shanice's apology angers SA

South Africans weighed in on whether remorse alone is sufficient after such a prolonged ordeal. Many online feel that the apology falls far short of what justice demands, particularly given the gravity of GBV accusations in South Africa and the very real consequences Ndlovu faced, including time spent in custody.

@Mashesha_RSA wrote: "There's no 'putting this behind us', justice for our brother. An example must be made for falsely accusing someone of GBV, or any crime for that matter. GBV is a serious matter in our society, and someone uses it falsely just because they got dumped. I hope this guy does not just let this go; there must be consequences. If he lets this go, he is failing every guy that is falsely accused of whatever."

@destinyzee asked: "Can't she be arrested for this? Hai justice system yase South Africa amanyala kodwa."

@Conniedlamini4 said: "Two years of dragging someone's name through the mud is not something you simply erase with I'm sorry."

@DassanachWave added: "She must be sued for defamation of character and false pretence... people like her make real victims look like liars, and they make the whole concept difficult for the police to manage because they know some women will lie.... she deserves the same sentence he was going to get."

Uncle Vinny arrested

In a previous report from Briefly News, Uncle Vinny spoke publicly for the first time after reports emerged that he had been arrested for allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Yolatha.

He addressed the allegations on All the Smoke, hosted by BU and Tshego on MacG's Podcast and Chill network.

Source: Briefly News