The Wife star Sipho Ndlovu appeared at the Randburg Magistrate's Court and was granted free bail

Ndlovu was arrested after his ex-girlfriend, Thandeka Mhlanga, accused him of assault and spent a weekend behind bars

According to reports, the mediation process between the two scorned former lovers will take place on 21 August 2024

Actor Sipho Ndlovu spent a weekend in jail after he was arrested for assault by his former lover, Thandeka Mhlanga. The star has since been released on bail.

'The Wife' actor Sipho Ndlovu's case will go through a mediation process in August.

Source: Getty Images

Sipho Ndlovu gets free bail

The talented actor known for his role as Sambulo on the hit drama series The Wife made bail this week. Sipho Ndlovu had been arrested on charges of assault, and he spent a weekend in jail.

Following his appearance at the Randburg Magistrate's Court, Ndlovu was granted free bail, reports ZiMoja.

The court has since postponed the matter for a mediation process, which is slated to take place on 21 August 2024.

Thandeka Mhlanga released on R1 000 bail

Mhlanga had accused her former boyfriend of assault at his home residence following a quarrel after finding him with another woman.

Ndlovu had opened a case against Mhlanga, accusing her of defamation, assault and crimen injuria.

She spent a night in jail and was released on R1,000 bail the following day. Following Ndlovu's release, Thandeka was reportedly very disappointed that he had made bail.

Thandeka Mhlanga spends night in jail, sister speaks out

In a previous report from Briefly News, Thandeka Mhlanga's sister, Nonkululeko, opened up about how her sister's case was not prioritised.

She stated that Thandeka opened a case at Cosmo City because that is where Ndlovu lives. She claimed that the police took their time to give her a case number.

After a few days, Thandeka said she was then referred to Douglasdale Police Station, where she opened a countercharge against the actor. They said they intended to see him spend the weekend behind bars. "The authorities stayed silent and pretended they would send her the case number, which would have compelled them to make an arrest."

