The Wife actor Sipho Ndlovu was recently arrested for physical abuse after his girlfriend opened a case against him

The actor was arrested soon after his lover, Thandeka Mhlanga, was granted bail

Thandeka opened a countercharge against him after she didn't receive a case number at the Cosmo Police Station

‘The Wife’ star Sipho Ndlovu has been arrested. Image: @spholarick

The matter between South African actor Sipho Ndlovu and his girlfriend Thandeka Mhlanga continued in court.

The Wife actor Sipho Ndlovu gets arrested

The Isitha actor Sipho Ndlovu made headlines after he shared some details about finally working on his music career, but this time, he wasn't the hot topic for a good reason.

The star was arrested shortly after his girlfriend, Thandeka Mhlanga, was granted R1000 bail, as she also recently got arrested.

According to ZiMoja, Ndlovu was arrested as his lover opened a countercharge against him at the Douglasdale Police Station after she never received a case number when she opened a case of assault against him at the Cosmo Police Station.

This matter between the two lovebirds occurred when Mhlanga caught the actor with another woman in his house in Johannesburg. Speaking to the publication, Sipho's manager, Alexis Tshangana, confirmed his arrest and said:

"I can confirm that Sipho has been arrested. This bitter ex-girlfriend opened a countercharge against him."

Thandeka's sister, Nonkululeko, also spoke up and stated that the justice system failed her sister when they didn't officially open a case when she first reported the incident at Cosmo City.

She said:

"My sister opened her case in Cosmo City because that's the jurisdiction of the estate where Sipho lives. The authorities stayed silent and pretended they would send her the case number, which would have compelled them to make an arrest. Only this morning did they tell her they were sorry for not assisting with the assault charges.

"They then referred her to Douglasdale Police Station, where we filed a countercharge against him. We want him to spend the weekend in jail."

