Mohamed Alli Dawood took BMW Financial Services to the High Court in Johannesburg after falling behind on repayments for a 2021 BMW X3 xDrive 30D

Dawood argued that a legal notice had not been properly served because it was handed to another person at his address and he only found it days later

The judge ruled on whether BMW followed the correct legal procedures throughout the debt recovery process

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A BMW X3. Images: Aliaksandr Litviniuk/Getty

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JOHANNESBURG — The High Court in Johannesburg has dismissed an application by Mohamed Alli Dawood to have a legal notice served by BMW Financial Services set aside, ruling that the company had complied with court rules throughout the debt recovery process.

The matter stems from an instalment sale agreement Dawood entered into with BMW Financial Services for a 2021 BMW X3 xDrive 30D M Sport. Court papers show that as of 15 March 2024, Dawood was over R159,000 in arrears on his repayments.

Dispute Over How Notice Was Delivered

After BMW Financial Services issued summons, Dawood indicated his intention to defend the claim but did not file his plea within the required timeframe. BMW then served a notice of bar through the sheriff at the address Dawood had nominated for the receipt of legal documents.

Dawood subsequently challenged the validity of that service, contending that the notice had been handed to another person at the property rather than to him directly, and that he only came across it days later after it had apparently blown onto his driveway. On that basis, he sought a declaration that BMW's follow-up notice, informing him it would pursue default judgment, constituted an irregular step.

Acting Judge Shadrack Tebeile rejected that argument outright.

"The complaint regarding service of the notice of bar therefore lacks merit," the judge said, noting that court rules do not require personal service on the individual concerned.

Rule 4A(1)(a), the judge explained, is satisfied by hand delivery at the nominated physical address, whether received by the applicant, an occupier, or a responsible person at the premises.

Court Commends BMW for Correcting Procedural Error

The court did acknowledge that BMW Financial Services made an error in its first attempt to apply for default judgment, having failed to provide adequate notice. However, the company withdrew that application and served a fresh, compliant notice before proceedings continued.

Judge Tebeile found this approach appropriate, stating:

"There is no rule that precludes a party from remedying non-compliance before the expiry of the 10 days. Indeed, the purpose of Rule 30A is to afford an opportunity to cure, and a party who cures early should be commended, not penalised."

The judge further clarified that Rule 30A does not act as a stay of proceedings, meaning BMW was within its rights to continue pursuing default judgement given that Dawood had not filed a plea.

While the application was dismissed, the judge noted that Dawood retains the option to apply for condonation and the upliftment of the bar should he wish to file a late plea and continue defending the claim.

Dawood was ordered to pay BMW Financial Services' legal costs on Scale B, including the costs of counsel.

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Source: Briefly News