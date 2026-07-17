Sabelo The Kreator says the sexual assault case against him was withdrawn after months of investigations

The influencer says the allegations damaged his reputation, career and personal life despite maintaining his innocence

Fans and fellow celebrities flooded his comments section with messages of support as he vowed to rebuild his life and career

Sabelo The Kreator says the case against him has been withdrawn. Image: Sabelo The Kreator

Source: Instagram

South African content creator Sabelo Hadebe, popularly known as Sabelo The Kreator, has announced that the criminal case linked to sexual assault allegations against him has been withdrawn. In a statement shared on Instagram, the influencer said the allegations, which circulated widely on social media over the past year, had severely affected his personal life, career and reputation.

Sabelo maintained that he did not know the individual who made the claims and said he had consistently denied the accusations from the start.

Sabelo shares outcome of legal process

In his statement, Sabelo said the matter was investigated by the South African Police Service before being considered by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). According to him, a senior public prosecutor withdrew the case on 7 July 2026.

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The creator also shared a document that appears to confirm that the matter against him was withdrawn. He stressed that there is no conviction against him arising from the allegations and thanked those who continued to support him throughout the legal process.

See the statement in the Instagram post below:

Influencer opens up about impact on his life

The influencer thanked supporters after sharing an update on the legal matter. Image: Sabelo The Kreator

Source: Instagram

Sabelo described the past few months as one of the most difficult periods of his life. He said the allegations had a devastating impact on his reputation, relationships and professional opportunities.

Despite the challenges, he said he remained focused on rebuilding and moving forward. The influencer added that he was looking ahead to new opportunities and partnerships after the matter was resolved.

Supporters flood comments section

Many social media users rallied behind Sabelo following his announcement.

@nteshngcobo said:

"Crazy times we live in. A tweet from a faceless account can cause so much harm and even compromise one's livelihood."

@thereal_babyjoe wrote:

"I know how you felt. Went through the same many years ago, but I came out stronger and so will you."

@lalla_hirayama commented:

"Sending you so much love!"

Several other public figures and followers also shared heart emojis and messages of encouragement.

While reactions online remain divided, Sabelo's latest statement marks a significant development in a saga that sparked intense public debate. With the legal matter now reportedly withdrawn, the digital creator says his focus is firmly on healing, restoring his brand and embracing the next chapter of his career.

Sabelo denies allegations in detailed statement

Recently Briefly News reported that influencer Sabelo The Kreator, whose real name is Sabelo Hadebe, broke his silence after sexual assault allegations surfaced against him on social media. In a public statement, he denied all claims, saying he did not know the individuals accusing him and had never interacted with them.

He also rejected allegations that he attempted to rape anyone, adding that he has always stood against sexual violence and supports victims. His statement sparked mixed reactions online, with some people expressing support for him while others questioned his response and called for the matter to be handled through the proper legal channels.

Source: Briefly News