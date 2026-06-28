Event Organisers Reportedly Receive Threats Following ‘Podcast and Chill’ Assault Cover-Up Claims
- Homecoming Events directors have reportedly filed an urgent defamation lawsuit against Podcast and Chill's controversial hosts
- The event organisers claim they have received public threats and are unable to enforce workplace discipline after the podcasters accused them of covering up an alleged rape at one of their events
- The podcasters allegedly ignored a formal letter of demand to retract the claims, prompting the promoters to seek an urgent public apology to protect their business
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The directors of Homecoming Events have reportedly approached the Johannesburg High Court to launch an urgent defamation lawsuit against Podcast and Chill hosts MacG, Sol Phenduka, and Ghost Lady. The legal showdown follows public allegations made on the podcast that the event organisers covered up a rape incident to protect their brand.
According to Africa Daily, Homecoming Events bosses Oratile Sangweni and Athabile Ngxamngxa claim that the trio’s statements have severely compromised their personal safety. The promoters revealed they have been subjected to intense public abuse and direct threats from people angered by accusations that they enabled sexual violence and defeated the ends of justice.
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"The applicants have been subjected to abuse and accused of enabling rape by members of the public. The first and second applicants have received threats from certain sections of the public arising directly from these allegations."
The controversy stems from a Podcast and Chill episode broadcast on or about 1 June 2026. During the episode, the podcasters alleged that a woman was raped by a famous DJ during an event hosted at Sun City, and that the organisers deliberately hid the incident to safeguard their commercial interests.
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Watch the Podcast and Chill episode below.
Homecoming Events deny allegations
Sangweni and Ngxamngxa have denied the claims, labelling them false, malicious, and highly defamatory. They argue that the allegations have not only placed them in danger but have also stripped them of their authority to enforce discipline in the workplace. Furthermore, they warned of severe operational consequences, noting that the unretracted claims threaten to drive away corporate sponsors, venue partners, and cause artists to distance themselves from future events.
According to the court documents, the legal battle escalated after the podcasters allegedly ignored a formal letter of demand from the entity’s legal team, which requested a full retraction and apology. Instead, the applicants state that the respondents chose to repeat the defamatory statements, demonstrating what they term "malicious intent."
"The respondents have been obdurate in their refusal. In fact, they have repeated the statements. The repetition evidences malicious intent."
The applicants are now seeking an urgent order from the Johannesburg High Court to compel MacG, Sol Phenduka, and Ghost Lady to issue a public apology and formally retract the statements.
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Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Maepa (née Moroeng) is the Deputy Head of the Entertainment desk at Briefly News, with nearly a decade of experience in South African media. A specialist in music and entertainment journalism, she began her career at Slikour OnLife before serving as Editor for HipHop Africa. A University of Johannesburg alumna and Google News Initiative certified professional, Moroba joined Briefly News in 2023, where she focuses on editorial excellence and leadership, merging her passion for entertainment with her love for storytelling. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za