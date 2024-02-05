Tyla won the Grammy for Best African Music Performance, joining SA's 13 Grammy winners, including Black Coffee and Ladysmith Black Mambazo

The Mzansi star won the Grammy Award for Best African Music Performance for her 2023 hit song Water

Social media reactions are mixed, with some questioning Tyla's win and others celebrating SA's success

Tyla has joined the long list of South Africans who have won Grammy Awards following her recent win. The 22-year-old Mzansi singer bagged the Grammy Award for Best African Music Performance for Water at the 66th annual Grammys in LA.

Tyla has joined the list of South African Grammy Award winners. Image: @realblackcoffee, @zakesbantwini and Taylor Hill/WireImage

Tyla joins the list of SA Grammy Award winners

South Africa reportedly has the highest number of Grammy wins in Africa. This information was shared following Johannesburg-born singer Tyla's Grammy Award win on Sunday.

According to statistics shared by a social media page with the handle @AfricaFactsZone, SA now has 13 Grammy Awards after Tyla's win. Other winners include Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode, DJ Black Coffee and Ladysmith Black Mambazo. The post read:

"South Africa has 13 Grammys, the highest in Africa. Ladysmith Black Mambazo have 5 Grammys. Soweto Gospel Choir have 3 Grammys. Tyla has a Grammy. Black Coffee has a Grammy. Miriam Makeba has a Grammy. Wouter Kellerman has 2 Grammys. Nomcebo Zikode and Zakes Bantwini won 1 along with him."

Fans weigh in on SA's Grammy Awards

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the news of South Africa's Grammy Awards. Some said Tyla did not deserve to win the international accolade, others congratulated the star for her success.

@KennyNuga said:

"Nigeria has 3 AFCON Gold (1980, 1994,2013) while South Africa has only one (1996)."

@Homiebishop wrote:

"All these artistes are unknown to most Africans. Nigeria artiste are well known but grammy politics is killing the award."

@Sandiso__N wrote:

"South Africa is like the USA to our fellow brothers and sisters in the continent ..."

Davido roasted for making Tyla’s Grammy Award win about Africa

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Davido is catching some heat from South Africans after congratulating Tyla on her Grammy Award win.

The Unavailable hitmaker said the award was a big deal for the continent and was roasted by Mzansi, correcting him that the award was for South Africa and other African countries shouldn't take credit.

