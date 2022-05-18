SUVs are the fastest-growing segment in the world, and locally the more affordable compact version has become very popular due to their go-anywhere looks, small engines and lower price tags

Virtually every car manufacturer in South Africa has a compact SUV as part of its line-up and the trend is set to continue as demand grows

We list the five most affordable compact SUVs, from the Renault Kiger to the Toyota Urban Cruiser and everything in between

Carmakers are simply feeding the beast that the public is when it comes to compact SUVs, and we've looked at five of the cheapest examples on sale in South Africa.

From the Renault Kiger to the Toyota Urban Cruiser and its Japanese cousin the Suzuki Vitara, we cut through the smorgasbord of options to choose from.

We list five of the least expensive compact SUVs on sale in Mzansi, including the Mahindra XUV300 and Renault Kiger. Image: Quickpic

Check out the five most affordable compact SUVs on sale, our list is in descending order from most expensive to the cheapest.

1. Toyota Urban Cruiser 1,5 Xi MT - R272 200

A Toyota badge is worth its weight in gold in South Africa. It embodies value and longevity and many people have experienced long relationships with their beloved vehicles from the Japanese brand. The Urban Cruiser has Suzuki to thank for the engineering as underneath it's a Vitara Brezza. There are several styling elements to set it apart from its cousin but it uses the identical 1,5-litre petrol engine that develops outputs of 77kW and 138N.m. Sold as standard across the range is a service plan with three services over 45 000km, according to Toyota.

The instantly-popular Toyota Urban Cruiser has made a big splash in the compact SUV market. Image: MotorPress

2. Hyundai Venue 1,2 Motion - R 266 500

The South Korean carmaker has several SUVs to choose from in its line-up, but the Venue is the most affordable and compact of the lot. A newer entry-level derivative with a 1,2-litre engine was introduced in November 2021 and it has 61kW and 115N.m with a five-speed manual gearbox. It rides on 15-inch wheels and has two airbags upfront while a three year /or 45 000 km service plan is included in the price.

The entry-level Hyundai Venue 1,2 was introduced late last year. Image: Quickpic

3. Suzuki Vitara Brezza GL - R255 900

Suzuki has been enjoying a wonderful period of strong sales in South Africa as consumers look for value-for-money offerings, and the Vitara Brezza puts it hand up proudly in that regard. It boasts a solid cabin and pleasant looks inside and out. The engine is a 1,5-litre naturally-aspirated unit that loves to rev and produces a spiky 77kW and 136N.m mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. There are lots of options to choose from to it unique and peace of mind comes in the form of a standard with a four year or 60 000 km service plan.

A solid compact Japanese SUV is the Vitara Brezza. Image: MotorPress

4. Mahindra XUV300 W4 Petrol - R234 999

South Africa is a very important market for the XUV300, and testament to that claim is that Mzansi was the first international market outside of India to launch the XUV300. At R234 999 the W4 Petrol mode sports a 1,2 turbo-petrol engine producing 81kW and 200N.m mated to a six-speed manual transmission, according to Mahindra. A three year or 50 000km service plan is standard.

The Mahindra XUV300 W4 Petrol is a solid choice. Image: Quickpic

5. Renault Kiger 1,0 Life - R204 900

The Franco-Indian crossover has made a decent splash in the local market offering snazzy looks in a fresh package. There are two engines available: a 1,0-litre naturally-aspirated petrol unit good for 52kW and 96N.m and a turbocharged version with 74kW and 160N.m. A three year or 45 000km service plan is offered for the Turbo engine models while a two year or 30 000km service plan is available on the non-turbo derivatives.

