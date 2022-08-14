The South African Festival of Motoring takes place from 26-28 August 2022

The fifth edition of the motoring events will once again take place at the Kyalami race track in Gauteng

A full day of activities for family and friends is guaranteed with high-octane action with new cars and motorsport machines

General access tickets cost R250 for adults and R50 for children between 3 and 12 years old

The fifth edition of the South African Festival of Motoring takes place at the Kyalami race track over the weekend of 26-28 August 2022.

Supercars will be showing off their performance at the latest SA Festival of Motoring. Image: Quickpic

Source: UGC

According to Quickpic, car brands showing off their new models include Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, Toyota, Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Citroen, Fiat, Mopar, and Opel Peugeot Suzuki and Chery.

There'll also be exotic and racing cars on display, making dynamic appearances on the track over the weekend.

Festival of Motoring show Director Judy Maharaj says:

"We want our guests of all ages to feel immersed in the experience of what the South African motoring landscape has to offer."

Public members can purchase tickets at www.howler.co.za and the main gate. The cost starts at R250 per adult and R50 for children between 3 and 12 years old.

A shuttle service for festival goers from the Mall of Africa is available for ticket holders.

Source: Briefly News