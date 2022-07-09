South African car lovers will rejoice in the news that the Festival of Motoring is just over a month away from kicking off at the Kyalami Grand Prix circuit

The event will take place from 26 to 28 August 2022 and more than a dozen car brands will showcase their new whips

Tickets cost R250 for general access for adults and R50 for children aged three to 12, there'll be over 150 exhibitors with car products and services and lifestyle kits on display

2022 marks the 5th edition of the Festival of Motoring at the Kyalami GP Circuit and returns after Covid-19 regulations delayed the event from taking place for the past two years.

Kyalami GP Circuit will once again host the Festival of Motoring event set to take place from 26 to 28 August 2022. Image: Quickpic

Source: UGC

The action gets underway over the weekend of 26 to 28 August 2022 and over a dozen car brands will show off their latest models. Keep a look out for whips from Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chery, Citroen, Fiat, Jeep, Mercedes-Benz, Opel, Peugeot, Suzuki and Toyota, Quickpic reports.

Some cool motorsport items on the weekend list include the Cosworth-powered Minardi F1 M189 , the Ferrari A1 GP car, Renault 3.5 and Pilbeam MP58 power around the race track.

The organisers, Mess Frankfurt, have gone the extra mile to make sure it will be an enjoyable experience for the family with cafés, a kids' play area, a karting circuit, a gaming zone, and live DJ sessions.

If you're keen to head to Kyalami and check out the action general access tickets will set you back R250 for an adult, and R50 for children aged three to 12, BusinessLive reports.

A more 'boujee' option can be found in the hospitality packages which include a culinary experience with celebrity chef Reuben Riffle. A dedicated parking area and a lap around the circuit in a luxury supercar are also included in the R2 500 package. Click on the Festival of Motoring's site to buy tickets.

BMW South Africa to host 3rd M Fest at Kyalami this October, coincides with M brand's 50th Anniversary

Another awesome car event set to be held at Kyalami GP Circuit this year is BMW's M Fest in October, Briefly News reports.

BMW will host its third M Fest at the Kyalami GP circuit on 15 and 16 October 2022, the event coincides with the 50th anniversary of its famed M division.

BMW M has already launched some epic models that BMW South Africa will have on display and on track at the event.

The new M4 CSL and M3 Touring will most certainly be highlights as well as South Africa's rich history of unique performance models such as the 530 MLE and 333i.

If you're keen to check BMW's new metal, the German carmaker is creating one of the biggest showrooms in South Africa. There'll be live entertainment as well as a kid's activity area. BMW SA says tickets for the event will go on sale on howler.co.za from Monday 11 July 2022.

Source: Briefly News