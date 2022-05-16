Off the back of launching its latest SUV in South Africa, Chinese carmaker Chery donated funds for much-needed supplies to a children's home in Gauteng

The presentation of the donations coincided with the media launch of the Tiggo 7 Pro and then goods were transported in the latest SUV

Chery South Africa recently sent a truckload of supplies to Kwa-Zulu Natal to be dispersed among old age homes and clinics in vulnerable communities affected by the recent floods

Chinese carmaker Chery South Africa recently launched its latest SUV, the Tiggo 7 Pro, and used the opportunity to donate much-needed supplies to the Tswara Ganang Children’s Home.

The brand used the media launch of its new midrange luxury SUV to transport the food and sweet gift packs for the children.

Executive deputy general manager of Chery SA Tony Liu hands over R10 000 to the children's home. Image: Quickpic

The company has a worldwide campaign called #WithCheryWithLove which began at its head office in China and invited various countries in its network to find worthy causes and support them under this hashtag, Quickpic reports.

Most recently the carmaker, its dealer network, suppliers and friends also joined hands in an ad hoc #WithCheryWithLove campaign and collected over R300 000 in cash, water and donations for old age homes and people affected by the floods in KwaZulu-Natal.

The Tiggo 7 Pro is available at R409 900 for the Distinctive model and R444 900 for the Executive model, which has a panoramic sunroof as standard, IOL reports.

Kids from the TswaraGanang children's home play together. Image: Quickpic

Tony Liu, Executive Deputy General Manager of Chery South Africa says:

“We realise that the economy is under pressure, which means that many organisations such as Tswara Ganang must focus their available budget on providing food and basic services to children. That is why we decided to add the sweet gift packs and blankets to our donation."

Chery South Africa donated food, sweet hampers and blankets to a needy Gauteng-based children's home. Image: Quickpic

Chery South Africa donates R300 000 worth of water to KwaZulu-Natal communities, old age homes and clinics

In similar news, Chery once again opened up their bank account and showed compassion for those residents affected by the recent floods in Kwa-Zula Natal, Briefly News reports.

Chery's company's campaign, 'With Chery, With Love', has seen a large delivery truck filled to the brim with containers of water, blankets and food has left the Chery South Africa head office in Johannesburg, bound for KwaZulu-Natal.

Since the call went out to its network a few days ago, Chery has managed to purchase over R300 000 in purified water and ship it to KwaZulu-Natal. In partnership with its logistics partner VDS, the company graciously offered one of their largest trucks and fuel for free to ship the water to Chery dealers in KZN.

