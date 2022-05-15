South Africa soccer players are notorious for getting themselves in sticky financial situations and Reneilwe “Yeye” Letsholonyane is not different

The ex Kaizer Chiefs legend has fallen foul of BMW Financial Services and owes them quite a bit of money

Back in 2020 they issued a letter of demand and Yeye has been fighting to stop the bank from repossessing his luxury whip

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Reneilwe “Yeye” Letsholonyane is another in a long list of soccer players who are facing financial stress. He is currently fighting with the bank which wants to repossess his luxury BMW 118i.

The star allegedly ran into problems with his monthly repayments of R7 500 back in 2020 and has been fighting with the bank ever since.

Reneilwe Letsholonyane is fighting with the bank to keep his luxury BMW 118i. Photo credit: @reneilwe06, @SAutosolutions

Source: Twitter

He was also due to make a balloon payment of R139 000 which he allegedly failed to do according to The South African.

BMW Financial Services started the process back in 2020 when they issued Letsholonyane with a letter of demand.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A local sheriff has been instructed to repossess the vehicle. At the time of writing it was not clear if the car had been repossessed.

Yeye was a popular member of the Kaizer Chiefs squad and had played 220 matches for the club.

"Nothing's too small": Zahara's fans call for donations amid repossession claims

EArlier, Briefly News reported that it never rains but pours for multiple awards winning Afropop singer Zahara, real name Bulelwa Mkutukana. Just days after a house break-in that made her lose her valuable awards, the singer is reportedly in more hot water.

Zahara charted social media over the long weekend following unconfirmed reports that the bank intends to put the singer's Roodeport house up for auction due to unpaid instalments.

Following the reports, the Loliwe singer's fans and followers headed to social media to rally behind her. Many felt the need to chip in financially as the star has been facing many misfortunes lately.

"Been there": Man posts video of BMW being repossessed, Saffas can relate

In similar news, Ntsako Walter posted a clip showing a BMW being towed away online. The post quickly went viral as many South Africans felt they could relate.

The video was captioned:

"Qualifying for a car doesn't mean you can afford it. Let that sink in!"

Peeps on TikTok sympathised with the man and offered words of encouragement. Some shared stories about their repossession experiences, while others took the opportunity to share some advice on financial management.

Source: Briefly News