Zahara's fans are joining hands to assist their fav following reports that the bank wants to put her house on auction for failure to pay loan instalments

The Loliwe singer made headlines a few weeks ago after her awards were reportedly stolen following a house break-in

According to various media reports, the bank may put up the Afropop sensation's house for auction on 7 May

It never rains but pours for multiple awards winning Afropop singer Zahara, real name Bulelwa Mkutukana. Just days after a house break-in that made her lose her valuable awards, the singer is reportedly in more hot water.

Zahara charted social media over the long weekend following unconfirmed reports that the bank intends to put the singer's Roodeport house up for auction due to unpaid instalments.

Following the reports, the Loliwe singer's fans and followers headed to social media to rally behind her. Many felt the need to chip in financially as the star has been facing many misfortunes lately.

@DrPhomolo wrote:

"What can we do for Zahara as CBD Twitter? She might be homeless soon. That's our queen right there."

@BekithembaZ commented:

"Can Zahara organise a countrywide tour? She can sing songs from the Loliwe album; I'd still show up."

@nonorini44 added:

"Good initiative donate details account..for zahara."

This is not the first time the singer's house has been on the brink of repossession due to failure to pay bank loans, reports ZAlebs. She, however, addressed the allegations during an interview with MacG on Podcast and Chill, claiming that she fully paid for the house.

Briefly News previously reported that entertainment news blogger @MusaKhawula continues to land himself in hot water, this time alleging DJ Sbu is the mastermind behind Zahara's home robbery.

The popular Twitter user claims DJ Sbu sent his "thug friends" to Zahara's house and stole the 6 awards to fund his latest music ventures. Musa also brought up the firey allegations that Sbu had not paid Zahara for her contribution to the hit album, Loliwe.

Taking to the comments section, DJ Sbu clearly could not stomach being dragged online and soon got into an awkward back-and-worth with the blogger.

