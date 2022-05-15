Black Coffee has fans all over the world and some of his most fanatical supporters are not South Africans

He ran into a Spanish man at the airport in Barcelona who showed the DJ his arm-length tattoo he got of the celebrity

Social media users loved the video which had over 100 000 views and shared their reactions in the comment section

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

International DJ Black Coffee is loved all over the world and he has some pretty hardcore fans out there who are prepared to permanently show the world they are fans.

A number of fans have gotten tattoos of the DJ and Black Coffee ran into one of them in Barcelona the El Prat Josep Tarradellas Airport.

Black Coffee met one of his greatest fans and fulfilled a dream. Photo credit: @RealBlackCoffee

Source: Twitter

Black Coffee uploaded a video onto Twitter of the encounter with an excited Spanish fan who showed him an arm-length tattoo of the DJ.

The swooning fan struggled to hide his excitement and said that he "was dreaming of this moment".

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The video soon had over 100 000 views and thousands of comments.

Social media users loved the video and took to the comment section to share their reactions

@Phislash:

bhuti so fela ngapha and see how the unscripted version of meeting international fans goes like

@ParisGeller_xo:

"I’ve always wondered how artists feel about this. It’s obviously such an honor to have someone “pay tribute” to you and your work like that, but another part of me thinks it would be a bit overwhelming."

@rasematse2:

"You changing people's lives, continue brewing the Coffee world wide."

@Shaley_S:

"I wars dreaming with thiis moment" he's so happy and so emotional. Hi @Shimza01 hope you sleep well."

"Love Riyadh": Black Coffee & YounstaCPT share tributes to rap legend Riky Rick

Earlier, Briefly News reported that almost a month since the passing of Riky Rick (Rickhado Makhado), Black Coffee (Nkosinathi Maphumulo) and YoungstaCPT (Riyadh Roberts) took to social media to pay homage to the late rapper.

YoungstaCPT penned a heartwarming post on social media thanking the late rapper for his contribution to music. The post included a clip of the music video for his latest single, Dear Rikhado, Love Riyadh, which includes rare footage of the young rapper with Riky.

Black Coffee also took to Twitter to share a photo memory of him and Riky with a heart emoji.

Source: Briefly News