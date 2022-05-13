Chinese carmaker Chery is the latest motor brand to pledge support for those affected by the recent floods in Kwa-Zulu Natal

The company has with the help of its dealers and friends of the brand bought water, blankets and food and those items will be delivered to Chery dealerships in KZN

Another big helping hand was made by its logistics partner VDS who graciously offered one of their largest trucks and fuel for free to transport the water to KZN

Once the water and supplies are delivered to KZN, staff and even some customers will help to deliver water to needy communities, old age homes and clinics

South Africa's motoring brands are opening up their bank accounts and showing compassion for those residents affected by the recent floods in Kwa-Zula Natal.

The company's campaign, 'With Chery, With Love' has seen a large delivery truck filled to the brim with containers of water, blankets and food has left the Chery South Africa head office in Johannesburg, bound for KwaZulu-Natal.

Chery South Africa is the latest motoring brand to pledge support to assist those affected by the KZN floods. Image: Quickpic

Tony Liu, Executive Deputy General Manager of Chery South Africa says:

“This is the first of hopefully many such initiatives by Chery, its dealers and staff. We hope it acts as a small but powerful gesture of our intention to be a very active and supportive part of the society in every town and city that we are active in and of civil society as a whole in South Africa."

Liu explains that the Chery South Africa team sprang into action after reading about the continued lack of clean water in parts of KwaZulu-Natal worst affected by the floods that started on 8 April this year, Quickpic reports.

Since the call went out to its network a few days ago, Chery has managed to purchase over R300 000 in purified water and ship it to KwaZulu-Natal. In partnership with its logistics partner VDS, the company graciously offered one of their largest trucks and fuel for free to ship the water to Chery dealers in KZN.

Several car manufacturers have pledged financial support to the organisation the Gift of the Givers who have been on the ground in the province assisting residents. Earlier in May Mercedes-Benz it has donated R3 million to the organisation, MotorPress reports.

The Chinese carmaker will coordinate the logistics for the water deliveries from its head office, where it will be in contact with each of its dealerships in KZN to assist with deliveries. Each dealer has already identified less fortunate individuals and institutions, such as old age homes and clinics to deliver the water to, using their fleet of Chery vehicles and those of customers who have kindly offered to help.

