Nick Evans had a remarkable week, he caught seven deadly black mambas in one week, four of them from one area alone

He caught four of the deadly reptiles in Inanda, an area not from Durban and has left him with some amazing memories

Some of the snakes were in extremely difficult areas which makes rescuing them extremely dangerous due to the snakes' deadly venom

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Nick Evans, one of South Africa's most famous snake catchers has achieved an impressive feat. He captured seven black mambas in one week

The slippery serpents were not easy to get to and due to their extremely hazardous nature, it was very dangerous work.

Nick Evans rescued seven deadly reptiles in the span of a week. Photo credit: Nick Evans

Source: Facebook

Nick managed to rescue and relocate all the snakes which he caught.

"Three mambas this afternoon.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Missed this sort of mamba activity!

The first one was in Inanda. I expected a tricky search, but as I opened the door, it was right in front of me.

The second one was at my friend's house in Westville. It was in a small palm tree, and made for a tricky catch.

The biggest of the day was in Westville North. Massive mamba, old snake, that had crawled into a washing machine."

"My best ever trip into Inanda I'd say!

I received two calls from the area at the same time. One was in a wall of a bedroom, which is the one I prioritized and went to first, the other was in a storeroom (my worst kind of storeroom, see pic below)"

"Spent nearly two hours trying to get this Black Mamba out of a hot and humid room in Clermont."

"Fourth Inanda Mamba in a week. What a treat! Always a pleasure going into the area. Under a TV cabinet."

"Goldfish make better pets": Woman gets bitten by big python, Mzansi rocked

Earlier, Briefly News reported that a video of a woman being attacked and bitten by her pet python caused a ruckus online and further raised Saffas’ trust issues when it comes to the much-feared reptile species.

Online user David Thomas shared the clip on Facebook, which shows the woman opening the snake tank. The python peeps its head out of the container, to which the lady tries to play off cutely; however, it snaps and bites her arm. The large serpent continues to tightly wrap itself around her arm and leg.

The woman and a man try to strategically remove the snake, proving a major challenge. The struggling woman can be seen bleeding as she battles with her aggravated pet before the clip ends.

Source: Briefly News