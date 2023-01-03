A guy showed Facebook users that he lives in a shack and wanted feedback on his home-making efforts

The man posted pictures of his kitchen and bedroom as well as the outside of his informal shelter

People complimented him on his house and even asked for tips for one of his interior decoration choices

A netizen took to Facebook to show people the home he made for himself. The gent wanted others to see how he transformed his space into a comfortable one.

People left reviews of what they saw the man did with his house. Other peeps noticed the unique choice he made to make the inside look amazing.

Man's shack leaves Mzansi in awe

A man Tshepo Vandal, pictures of his home on a Facebook group. He showed the inside of what he describes as his "war, home".

A guy who lives in a shack wanted people to tell him what they think of his home. Image: Tshepo Vandal

Source: Facebook

Mzansi love to see others' homes whether big or small. People were impressed by his spacious kitchen which includes a working surface and white cupboards. Online users were also interested in his black floors which added to the ambience of the whole set-up.

Tshepo Patrick Mbowane Baloyi commented:

"Many people could learn a thing or two from these pics, bruh your home is so clean, neat and looks peaceful.."

Merle van Rijssen commented:

"I love this. Stunning."

Nomsa Msiza Malatji commented:

"I love the side. Beautiful and spacious."

NtsoakiNaughty Lefulebe commented:

"A home."

Mentolen Haubas commented:

"How did you make the floor black?"

Lebone Mabotsa commented:

"Warm indeed very clean."

